Morning top 5: Australian fire plane crashes; leadership debate

The Taoiseach said he would work with Fianna Fáil after the election, if the numbers so require.

Leo Varadkar spoke last night in a head-to-head discussion with Micheál Martin about Virgin Media.

He said the parties would have to be “adults” if a grand coalition were the only way to form a stable government after the elections.

Assistant Martin did not confirm whether he would think about it – and said that Fine Gael only wanted to attack him.

***

China has suspended flights and trains to and from Wuhan City to stop the spread of a new virus that left 17 dead.

Beijing has also closed the city’s public transportation system and advised residents not to go.

The occupational health organization decides whether to declare the outbreak a global emergency that has identified more than 500 cases worldwide.

Meanwhile, a decontamination exercise was performed at Dublin’s Mater Hospital last night after a patient who had returned from the country had a fever.

She was assessed and found that she did not have the virus.

***

Three people died after a water tanker crashed fighting forest fires near Canberra, Australia.

The New South Wales Fire Service said there was a “big fireball” when the plane hit the ground and there appeared to be no survivors.

The aircraft was operated by a company from the US state of Oregon and it is believed that the three deceased were Americans.

Bushfires have killed more than 28 people in Australia since they started burning in September.

***

SIPTU warns thousands of people of a financial “cliff” if the government increases retirement age.

According to the current proposals, the retirement age will be raised from 66 to 67 in 2021 and then to 68 in 2028.

The union is launching its new STOP 67 campaign today, which calls for the decision to be overturned.

SIPTU spokesman Frank Connelly said the plan was poorly thought out and would hurt people if it progressed.

***

According to a new ESRI report, the Irish tax system is doing more than any other EU country to reduce income inequality.

The think tank said that gross household income is one of the most unequal in Europe – it will be offset by the current tax model.

The ESRI study examines how income inequality has changed over the past 30 years.

Dr. Barra Roantree said the study takes into account tax redistribution through social welfare.