Morning Show Insider: Visiting an American Landmark

DETROIT – Paul Gross: As some of you now know, I’m back from the 100th annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) that took place in Boston. 5,500 meteorologists from all over the world came to Boston for this historic meeting, with a variety of scientific conferences that fill all of our days! The story of the meeting is complemented by AMS headquarters in Boston, located at 45 Beacon Street. Keith Seitter, Executive Director of AMS, hosted a radio meteorologist reception at headquarters on Monday evening, and I’m still thrilled with the time I’ve spent in the amazing house that houses the world’s largest professional meteorological society.

Designed and built in 1806 by Charles Bulfinch, this was the home of Boston’s third mayor, Harrison Gray Otis, who lived here until his death in 1848. The house has thirty-seven rooms, including ten bathrooms, fifteen fireplaces, four staircases, four elevator halls, a wine cellar and a carriage house (the only remaining carriage house on Beacon Hill today).

A recently restored painting by Harrison Gray Otis, Boston’s third mayor, who lived in the house that was AMS headquarters until 1848.

Every time I enter 45 Beacon Street, the first thing I enter is this room and the portrait of Ken Spengler. Ken was the managing director of AMS for decades and a good friend of mine. He was a very special man who valued history and the AMS as much as I did. I started interacting a lot with Ken when I was Chairman of the AMS Board of Broadcast Meteorology in 1990, and it wasn’t long before I realized what a wonderful man he was. When I started the AMS Certified Consulting Meteorologist application process in 1997, Ken wrote one of my letters of recommendation, and I’m always grateful for that. This painting is one of the best portrayals of a man I have ever seen. I always go to this painting first and pay my respects to Ken when I visit AMS headquarters.

Architecturally, the Harrison Gray Otis House is a Georgian-style house (and is the best example in the nation). However, as Keith Seitter told us at the reception, the wounds of the War of Independence were deep in the early 19th century and the style of the house at that time was called “federalist” so as not to mention King George’s name in any way! Sometime later, the style was correctly restored to its original Georgian style.

The old carriage house, in which horses and carriages were housed, now houses a number of employees.

When you walk through AMS headquarters, you can’t help but appreciate our nation’s rich history. The AMS became the manager of the house when it was transferred to society, and the preservation of this historic gem has a high priority. What a privilege to revisit this American landmark.

