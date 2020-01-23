Morning show insider: HOT!

DETROIT – Jason Carr: A few years ago I stopped at Plum Hollow Market in Southfield, a little gem on the southeast corner of Nine Mile and Lahser. This is my point of contact for steak-by-the-side, which they cut up for you and individually wrap in paper. It’s an old school butcher’s shop and they even have hand-painted paper signs that show what meat is sold (the same guy has been labeling these signs by hand for eons).

Anyway, I rummage around that day slicing my steaks. And my eyes land on a bright red and yellow container that is slightly smaller than a can of beer. It looks like a cardboard cylinder made of pure fire. Check it out. It looks like the only thing missing from a professional firework cover is the wick. The word HOT in all caps is embossed diagonally with flame stripes. And the label says …

Walker & Sons

“SLAP YA MAMA”

CAJUN SPICE

VILLE PLATTE, LA

I turn the container on the back label (based on a recipe for “Papa Dub’s Hot Dip”) and these are the ingredients …

Salt, red pepper, black pepper and garlic

NO MSG

ALL NATURAL

Kosher

Hit Ya Mama

The no MSG is not a problem. That’s why I have Accent pure MSG in my spice cabinet. But I am fascinated and buy HOT Slap Ya Mama dry spice (they also have a sauce version) and also the presumably milder version due to its milder color scheme. I didn’t know what I was getting into.

Do you remember the first time you had Frank’s Red Hot Sauce and you thought this was the truth! Well, YOU knew you loved it and developed the “I got it all fixed” advertising campaign. Awesome marketing, really.

Slap Ya Mama has to do everything you do. I sprinkle it on the macaroni ’n’ cheese (amazing) of my trader Joe, fish, chicken, dips, eggs, bloody mary’s – even a splash or two on steak. And if I ate salad or vegetables, I would say that too.

In the past few years, I have successfully converted a number of friends, family members and employees to the cult of Slap Ya Mama. Local 4 News Today executive producer Matt Morawski is a newly baptized parishioner in this church for flavors and spices. He confessed to literally trying Slap Ya Mama on his cinnamon rolls (!). And why do I believe him?

This blog topic was his idea.

– Jason

