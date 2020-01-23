Morning fog, light snow with slowly falling temperatures

** Heavy fog along and east of Interstate 29 until morning **

** Winter weather report for much of the northeast of Nebraska by 3 p.m. **

Areas with thick fog were with us all night.

There has been an improvement in the western counties since a front has begun to penetrate and the winds have picked up.

However, visibility in northwest Iowa remains poor for much of the morning until the front arrives.

We also watch the temperature with slush already on roads; We have the potential to freeze again and add some drizzle, which leads to dangerous trips.

It has already snowed lightly in the west of Siouxland and it will continue to fall day by day.

Most areas are less than an inch, but areas west of Highway 81 may reach an inch or two before they end that evening.

Cloudy skies remain overnight and until Friday with constant temperatures in the 1920s.

The weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies and fairly seasonal temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The next chance for rain comes Tuesday with some light snow possible in early Wednesday.