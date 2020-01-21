American universities are turning into Orwellian dystopias – following student movements, regulating faculty thought and actions to the level of politically correct, and shaping young citizens to be comfortable with authoritarian control of the state.

Syracuse University, University of North Carolina, and others install Wi-Fi apps and Bluetooth devices to monitor course attendance and visits to libraries, recreation centers, cafeterias, and virtually all other campus sites to create profiles that reward good learning habits and report mental health issues.

The most selfish among my colleagues dream of students who never miss a word of their wisdom and absorb it as the gospel. By encouraging specific behavior – 100% attendance and extended library time with e-mail warnings for laziness and arbitrary adjustments to grades – teachers and administrators can use these tools to create Stepford students.

For the typical 18 year old, college should be a place between childhood and adulthood where they refine the executive skills cultivated by parents and teachers during adolescence. First-year students must manage the competing demands of five or six courses, the different expectations of professors and university life in relation to social life.

By rewarding the behavior of model students from breakfast to bedtime, these nannies and electronic teachers deprive students of a significant hardening process – the success and disappointment that come with good and bad choices. This is what creates resilient adults who can cope with unreasonable bosses, difficult career choices and stressful personal relationships when university advisory services are no longer an easy walk across campus.

It is a small step towards thought control. If universities monitor student attendance, study habits and student participation in extracurricular activities, they can easily learn everything they read, their associations and their ideas. And sort the good from the bad according to the values ​​of the left which now dominate our universities.

It will not be long before Liberal administrators send out warnings for participation in groups that criticize progressive orthodoxy as a distraction from study time or as a moral correlation.

Several campuses at the University of California and beyond now require that applicants for faculty sign diversity, equity and inclusion statements that profess commitments to specific social goals. Hiring rubrics are emerging that ask research committees to rank candidates for DEI standards by evaluating past activities.

These are nothing more than litmus tests – leftist activists are welcome, conservatives need not apply.

This is both reminiscent of the McCarthy-era oaths of loyalty that demanded professors to swear that they were not members of the Communist Party and reflects omnipresent campus codes that infringe freedom of thought and expression.

In recent decades, widely understood standards requiring teachers and students to refrain from intolerant speech or allowing fanaticism have become codes of conduct and disciplinary tribunals. They investigate students and professors to ask ideas that other professors, students, and administrators decide are homophobic, accused of racism, or otherwise out of step with more enlightened post-Euro-centric thinking.

Legitimate course content that challenges students to question liberal orthodoxy – or an innocent phrase targeted by a disgruntled student – can land professors in the Dean’s office, cost them their jobs, or cause them to drop a job. severe punishment.

Try to get a decent raise, research support, or equity in course planning if you don’t follow the liberal line.

As a defensive mechanism, many instructors remove material from programs that challenge cultural norms, values ​​and biases. A film professor at CUNY abandoned “Birth of Nation” because it deals with racism and “Tootsie” because it evokes too many gender stereotypes.

Americans are justifiably agitated by Google and Facebook who track our web browsing, purchases and physical movements, then exchange data with advertisers, political agents and even veiled agents from foreign governments to peddle products, candidates and misconceptions.

The advent of web surveillance, smart cities and facial recognition will equip authorities with the ability to identify and prevent terrorists and those who are simply disturbed before acting. But these could also allow for population control and social credit systems similar to those that Chinese President Xi put in place in western Xinjiang province to pacify Muslims and now plans to expand throughout China. .

The behavioral and thought control systems emerging on American campuses are expected to delight Beijing. Stepford Students who act and speak as automated liberal scholars will emerge in adult life quite comfortable with their tightly controlled ideas and activities.

Peter Morici is an economist and professor of commerce at the University of Maryland and a national columnist.