Morgantown woman arrested after escaping fatal accident

Posted: Jan 22nd 2020 / 4:20 pm EST / Updated: January 22nd 2020 / 4:20 pm EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown woman was arrested after the police said she had collided with a vehicle that killed a woman and fled the scene.

On December 28, 2019, officers from the Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision on Dorsey Avenue near the Marcus Drive intersection.

The press release stated that a 2003 Mazda minibus crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2018 Ford Fiesta operated by Morgantown’s Shelly Duffer (57). After the collision, the minivan’s driver drove away from the scene and headed for South Park, where the vehicle caught fire and was obstructed on Ross Street. Police said the minivan driver fled the vehicle on foot.

The release said that Mon EMS transported Duffer to Ruby Memorial Hospital due to the injuries sustained in the collision, and died 12 days later on January 9, 2019.

Police said that during the investigation, officers found that the driver of the minivan Codie Leigh Richards, 27, was from Morgantown. On January 22, Richards was arrested at her home by the Morgantown police, assisted by members of the Monongalia County Sheriff Department.

The police said Richards was charged with leaving the site of a fatal crash (Erin’s Law). Richards was tried and charged in the Monongalia District Court, where her bail was set at $ 10,000.