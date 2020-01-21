Morgantown men faced with guns and drug money after shopping at a local gun show

Posted: Jan 21st 2020 / 1:55 pm EST / Updated: January 21st 2020 / 1:55 pm EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two Morgantown men are faced with a number of drug and gun accusations after being stopped by law enforcement officers while leaving a gun show in Mylan Park over the weekend.

On Saturday, January 18, agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Bureau called West Virginia State Police officers to inform them that the agents were conducting surveillance at the Morgantown Gun Show and two men were with them Known crime cases, according to court records, buy two small arms in private sales.

The ATF informed the State Troopers that Kareem Neal (39) and Curtis Neal (41) would leave the area with a Dodge Caliber. The soldiers then moved the couple onto Chaplin Road and ordered both men to get out of the vehicle. While the men got out of the car, a soldier smelled “a strong smell of marijuana coming out of the vehicle”, according to criminal charges.

When the car was raided, the soldiers found a Ruger LCP .380 ACP pistol and a 9 mm Hi-Point pistol, as well as a jar full of marijuana, the criminals believed.

When Curtis Neal arrived at the Morgantown police station, he informed the soldiers that he had a large bag of heroin and cocaine in his groin area. There were 40 stamps of heroin in the bag with an estimated street value of $ 800; a bag of cocaine estimated at $ 600 on the street; and several Viagra tablets, according to the court documents.

When the men’s criminal history was reviewed, the State Troopers found that Curtis Neal was convicted in 1998 of robbery and the spread of crime in 1999 in Jersey City, New Jersey, in Essex County, NJ, soldiers said.

State police also found that Kareem Neal was convicted of a crime that hinders an official who arrested and held heroin on the Newark, New Jersey school premises in 2010 and the criminal distribution of heroin on the school premises in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2011. after his complaint.

Both men are accused of possession with the intent to spread heroin, possession with the intention of spreading cocaine, illicit possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both men are held in the North Central Regional Jail with a bail of $ 65,000.