The rule this week of many journalists commenting on the Lewis Morgan transfer claimed that Celtic received a substantial six-figure amount for the player.

However, this seems to have been blown out of the water by Mail Sport, who have been brave enough to calculate a price for the possible movement.

If the newspaper is correct, Celtic only earns its money back from the transfer and not a significant amount of cash as previously reported.

When Morgan signed for Celtic, the BBC reported that the club had spent around £ 300k to bring the winger from St Mirren.

MailSport reports that it is precisely the price that Inter Miami pays to land Lewis Morgan that personal terms and conditions have been agreed with the new MLS outfit.

Celtic never comes with its transfer costs unless it is important funds that become interest on the London stock exchange. There were two separate stock market statements for the costs of Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney as they continued.

Lewis is waiting for a work permit before he makes the switch.