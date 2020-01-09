Morgan Stewart collapses on ex-Brendan Fitzpatrick's divorce on live television

Loading...

Morgan Stewart spoke on Thursday in “Daily Pop” by E! About her divorce from Brendan Fitzpatrick.

The entertainment news host discussed Julianne Hough’s separation from husband Brooks Laich and appeared to be involved in the struggles of dealing with a separation.

“You can love someone all day, which doesn’t necessarily mean that it will cover up any gaps you need to marry,” said Stewart, 31, in the live episode. “Love and marriage are two different things … Marriage is an act of work every day.”

Co-host Carissa Culliner then interviewed former star Rich Kids of Beverly Hills when she realized that her own marriage would be divorced.

“I don’t think you’ll ever think about,” We’re getting a divorce, “replied Stewart. “I think you think something like: ‘Will I be here in 15 years? Will that really last? Will we really be able to overcome the hurdles we have? ‘ “

She went on to say, “If you start to doubt that and really don’t see a future to navigate out of the mess you’ve created, it’s just a general feeling that is overtaking you.”

Stewart said that the two of them spent almost every day during the six years of their relationship, of which she was married to Fitzpatrick, and “experienced things that most couples don’t experience together.”

Morgan Stewart and Brendan Fitzpatrick Getty Images

“Ultimately, it was like,” We’re not two people who can give birth to being around 45, we just don’t have that, “she added.

Stewart confirmed that she knows the exes made the “right choice” because they broke up, but admitted with tears, “It’s still sometimes very difficult for me.”

In October, Stewart officially filed for divorce from Fitzpatrick. Page six brought the news of the couple’s breakup two months earlier on the pretext that the couple had a rocky relationship.

Stewart was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former E! Press representatives in March last year, but the couple insisted that they were still together at the time.

The divorce rumors started to rage, however, when insiders told us that Fitzpatrick had told the people he was working with to break up.