Morgan hope to revive ‘B.C. May | Regional | Pique newsmagazine

John Morgan premier offered in the hope business can press restrictions at the briefing today that might be relieved to begin at around mid-May.

But he also said it is not likely to be some permanent There can also change the long-term care and support private sector living means that the “conversation” that must be the problem of the industry to address workers who do not have sick to provide the necessary showing badly – that is the cause of the poultry plant, which had a 19 COVID incorporated.

“There will be some challenges, there’s no problem,” Morgan said Wednesday. “But, when we have the light at the end of the tunnel. In the days ahead, considering how he was kept in a box and return to normalcy.

“I can not wait for the public something that I have to tell you how you can open sooner than in mid-May,” Morgan said. “We need to be guided by science.”

After he had spoken of this sudden outbreak in Vancouver disappointing I was, again, is something else the chickens to the plant in which the process of any of the good progress it is against the flattery of the pandemic may have. POULTRY planes in the United States have tested positive for the 28 workers in the COVID-19.

After the outbreak of a poultry plant sapien problem with those businesses that do not provide sick pay to employees.

“And what if you’re not going to work sick,” Morgan said. “The facility is found that the chickens were a number of employees are at work, and they were sick.”

Pay workers often can not afford to miss it badly needed. The great pandemic is more than just a 19 COVID underscored that this is a problem.

“We’re going to have to interview certain locations across the sectors of those patients can not afford to pay for their employees’ Morgan said.

At BC, long-term care homes and assisted living facilities have been the epicenter of the worst outbreaks, and is a source of death, has achieved.

One of the problems with long-term care and assisted living in the house, because many of them are operated by private companies, and front-line workers – a care staff to help in the kitchen – often part-time work in multiple facilities. Attention is likely to have more than two dozen homes and care facilities for help with living B.C. Here the noise was.

Now the province ordered workers to attend to backstop financial difficulties farmers have suffered the loss of works.

Morgan is likely to become permanent at a time that the new restrictions are some significant changes need to be hiring a private insurance policies for homes operated assisted living care.

“We are always like a party, had a hand as concerns about long-term care received at the turn of the century back in 2001, 2002, and I think some challenges that we are confronted with a graphically highlighted by this pandemic,” Morgan said.

The new restrictions that limit workers is likely to become a permanent facility.

“I think you can anticipate that it would be a feeling – you can be in need – in accordance with what was going on.

“There are a range of learning that now we’re going to change the pandemic on this matter, which we will do. The world will be like in the months ahead to what this world is not like the looks of rear- view mirror. “

nbennett@biv.com

@nbennett_biv

. [TagsToTranslate] COVID-19 [T], the sea and the sky [T] State [T] news