More wild weather for the flooded New South Wales as rain increases the risk of landslides in the fire-stricken areas in Victoria

Tens of thousands of New South Wales residents will wake up on Monday without electricity. Heavy rains are expected to lead to further flooding and rivers to rise to their highest levels in years or decades.

The devastating storms that brought everything from strong winds to damaging surf at the weekend are now moving from the east of New South Wales to the bushfire-stricken regions of Victoria.

The risk of flooding and landslides has alarmed the Victorian authorities and prepared firefighters for possible damage to roads in the eastern parts of the state.

In some low-lying areas north and south of Sydney, the rain is so heavy that evacuations take place due to the risk of a life-threatening flash flood.

Video recordings (see below) by Ben Grozier from Sydney on South Curl Curl Beach show the effects of strong wind gusts on the surfing conditions.

data-s = “video / mp4″>

While the wild weather drained the beaches dramatically, Mr. Grozier said his son was delighted because the water looked more like a “bubble bath”.

data-s = “video / mp4″>

Other images on social media show trees that have fallen on cars and drivers and are in desperate need of evacuation.

At least 134,000 households were unplugged on Sunday, and utility companies tried to turn the lights back on Monday morning.

SYDNEY RAIN | Tree down on Danks St Waterloo this morning #sydneystorm #sydneyweather #sydneyrain pic.twitter.com/4V9qqTTeFB

– Ricardo Gonçalves (@BUSINESSricardo) February 9, 2020

Bell line of road traffic in North Richmond #hawkesburyriverflooding pic.twitter.com/1RTc1QYnQS

– Bullant News (@BullantN) February 9, 2020

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that Illawarra and the Central Highlands are preparing for potentially lethal flash floods as pouring rain fills dams and rivers.

The Georges River in Milperra is well on its way to reaching a higher level than the 1988 flood, and the waters near the Narrabeen Lagoon are likely to be worse than the damaging flood of 2016.

Communities along the Hawkesbury and Georges rivers were ordered to evacuate before the floods.

Putty Rd. Blocked by 🔥 & now blocked by 🌧. The North Richmond Bridge goes down. I haven’t seen this since I was a boy. It is healthy for the river and should be allowed to do more! #Flooding pic.twitter.com/WewwrdAVhl

– Jonathan Lea (@ JonathanLea10) February 9, 2020

Victoria

For most of Victoria there is a severe weather warning for heavy rain. Rainfall between 25 and 60 mm is predicted from Monday morning to afternoon.

Emergency services have pointed out that rainfall in areas affected by fires can cause waterway deposits and landslides and damage roads.

On Monday, it began to rain on Victorian fireplaces, which gave firefighters some relief as they prepared for possible damage to roads in the east of the state.

Emergency Victoria said the crews are on standby to clean the streets and remove potential hazards. The machines are used in fire-ravaged areas such as Orbost and Genoa.

“Heavy rain should be limited to East Gippsland, which is a double-edged sword,” said Emergency Victoria.

“On the one hand it is a good rain fire, but on the other hand there is a higher risk for the endangered landscape that landslides, trees fall and dirt and ashes get into the local waters.”

Western Australia

The tropical cyclone Damien, which brought destructive winds of more than 200 km / h to the west Australian coast at the weekend, is expected to become weaker as it moves further south-southeast inland before it finally loses its cyclone status.

#CycloneDamien is happening. pic.twitter.com/u3j1zrL95R

– Brad Gandy (@bradgandywa), February 8, 2020

The residents between Dampier and Whim Creek had been warned of a very dangerous storm surge.

Heavy rainfall was also expected in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, with falls of up to 300 mm or more possible in some areas.

Queensland

After a weekend of downpours, showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for large parts of Queensland.

Showers can also be expected in Brisbane on Monday and Tuesday, as well as on the Gold Coast, where most of the rainy weather in the southeast is expected to fall by up to 35 mm, said Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth.

Rain is also forecast for the Cape York Peninsula with a monsoon off the coast, while Thursday Island can see up to 70 mm on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Up to 15 mm of rain could fall in the city of Stanthorpe, which officially had no drinking water in January and had to start trucking from a nearby dam.

Minister of Police Mark Ryan urges Queensland drivers to be extra careful on the streets.

“We all have a responsibility to make good decisions on the road to protect other drivers and ourselves,” said Ryan.

“But this is particularly the case in extreme weather events.”

Mr. Ryan said it would be best if residents did not use the street until the weather was clear.

He gave these tips for the rainy weather for the drivers.

Maintain a safe speed to avoid skidding and aquaplaning

Do not drive on roads covered with water, including partially covered roads

Keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you

Avoid sudden breaking, accelerating, or turning to reduce the risk of skidding

Use your air conditioner to protect your windshield from condensation.

-with AAP