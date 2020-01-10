More than words helps change the lives of troubled youth

Loading...

Mehki Jordan is a manager at More Than Words. The 24-year-old Roxbury native has come a long way in no time. “I never intended to have a real career (or) going to school,” said Jordan. When he was younger, Jordan dropped out of high school. and got into trouble with the law. He said he was motivated to change direction after being stabbed in a fight. “In a toxic environment, making toxic decisions happened like this,” he said. More than words offered him a job. Shaun Newell, the head of the social enterprise selling non-profit books, said they focus on hiring young people who are involved in the system. homeless or out of school, ”said Newell. “They come here to work on two jobs.” The first job is to sell books. All books sold by More Than Words are donated and must be sorted, processed and shipped. Young employees acquire these skills. Their second job is Newell said that More Than Words staff help them achieve individual goals, including “getting permanent housing, getting their GED, going to school full time”. More Than Words started in 2004 as an online business in a basement in Waltham. The company and its social enterprise program have grown exponentially. Now, in addition to online commerce, More Than Words has two physical stores, one in Waltham and one in Boston. “We had sales of around $ 200,000 when we started,” said Newell. “I think this year we should be making around $ 3.7 million.” Jordan said when he premiered program started, the confidence placed in youth workers helped to motivate him. Jordan graduated from the program but said he was determined to give back, so he applied to be store manager at Waltham. role he has won and which is developing. Now he encourages both the company and the young people who work under him. “They are going to college for the first time. They get their driver’s license. People are leaving their homes. It really means something, ”said Jordan. “It means that everything we do here works.” You can read more about More Than Words here.

Mehki Jordan is a manager at More Than Words. The 24-year-old Roxbury native has come a long way in no time.

“I never intended to have a real career (or) going to school,” said Jordan.

When he was younger, Jordan dropped out of high school and got into trouble with the law. He said he was motivated to change direction after being stabbed in a fight.

“In a toxic environment, making toxic decisions, it happened like that,” he said.

Jordan obtained a GED but being recalled after job interviews was difficult until More Than Words offered him a job.

Shaun Newell, the head of the social enterprise selling non-profit books, said they focus on hiring young people who are involved in the system.

“They are either in the foster care system, involved in the courts, homeless or out of school,” said Newell. “They come here to work on two jobs.”

The first job is to sell books. All books sold by More Than Words are donated and must be sorted, processed and shipped. Young employees acquire these skills. Their second job is to work on life skills.

Newell said staff at More Than Words are helping to achieve their individual goals, including “getting permanent housing, getting their GED, going to school full time.”

More Than Words started in 2004 as an online business in a basement in Waltham. The business and its social enterprise program have grown exponentially. Now, in addition to online commerce, More Than Words has two brick and mortar stores, one in Waltham and one in Boston.

“We had about $ 200,000 in earned income when we started,” said Newell. “I think this year we should be making about $ 3.7 million.”

Jordan said that when he started the program, the confidence in youth workers helped to motivate him.

Most hires spend six months to a year in the program and then move on. Jordan graduated from the program, but said he was determined to give back, so he applied to be store manager for Waltham. It is a role he has won and in which he thrives.

Now he encourages both the company and the young people who work under him.

“They’re going to college for the first time. They get their driver’s license. People are leaving their homes. It really means something,” said Jordan. “It means that everything we do here works.”

You can read more about More Than Words here.

.