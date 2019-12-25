More than two dozen peace activists kidnapped by the Taliban: Afghan National Police

Loading...

The Taliban raided a peace convoy in western Afghanistan and kidnapped 26 activists, members of a peace movement, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The insurgents staged an ambush in the Bala Buluk district in Farah province on Tuesday.

The Taliban forced the convoy to stand with six vehicles, then got into the cars and drove them and the activists to an unknown location, said the provincial police spokesman, Mohibullah Mohib.

According to Mohib, a police operation is underway to locate and release the activists whose convoy has traveled from village to village to rally for peace.

However, Bismillah Watandost of the Afghan People's Peace Movement, which the activists belong to, said 27 of their members were kidnapped by the Taliban in the attack on Farah. The different numbers could not be reconciled immediately.

The Taliban who were active in Farah were not responsible for the kidnapping. However, Watandost also said that the provincial tribal elders immediately made efforts to negotiate with the Taliban to release the kidnapped activists.

He added that telephone lines in the region have failed, making communication and retrieval of information from the region difficult.

The Taliban have ruled virtually half of Afghanistan today and have been strongest since the 2001 US invasion. They continue to carry out almost daily attacks on Afghan and US forces and government officials, even while conducting peace talks with a US envoy who is with to negotiate an end to the 18-year conflict, the longest American war.

The latest rallies by activists from the Afghan People's Peace Movement started on Friday, initially in the southern province of Helmand, a Taliban heartland.

In a similar series of peace rallies in October, the Taliban kidnapped six activists from the movement in the eastern province of Logar, but released them the same day.

