More than a third of the world's poorest countries face malnutrition and obesity: Report – National

According to a recent report, more than a third of the world's poorest countries suffer from the highest rates of malnutrition and obesity.

The report, published in The Lancet, said the problem was the increasing availability of "ultra-processed" foods and drinks and a significant decrease in physical activity.

"The world is now facing a new nutritional reality," in which people in different countries face both malnutrition and obesity at different points in their lives, "said Francesco Branca, director of the Department of Nutrition for Health and Development of the World Health Organization and lead author the report.

"We really noticed that the nutritional situation in the world is changing, and then we have the obesity epidemic, which is growing rapidly in these low-income countries," said Branca.

"At the same time, however, we have not seen the malnutrition that we expect – stunting and waste – decreasing, so more and more low middle-income countries now have both of these conditions at the same time."

A diagram that explains the "double burden of malnutrition".

The lancet

The report called the trend "double the burden of malnutrition" and found that 45 of 123 countries were affected in the 1990s and 48 of 126 countries were affected in the 2010s.

It is estimated that there are over 150 million children with stunted growth and 2.3 billion overweight people worldwide with an overlap of severe malnutrition from the individual to the community level.

Branca used survey data from the poorest countries in the world to classify the countries with the double burden. The criterion was that in a country 15 percent of the population had to be "wasted" (with the weight for body size being below average). more than 30 percent of children aged 0-4 are “slowed down” (they are below average in age); more than a fifth of women aged 15 to 49 with “thinness” (with a BMI of less than 18.5) and more than 20 percent of the population with “overweight” (with a BMI over 25.0).

The report also found that about 14 countries with some of the lowest incomes in the world had developed the double burden since the 1990s and that less affluent countries, which were still classified as low-middle-income, were affected, which significantly affected the gap enlarged.

The global double burden of malnutrition in low and middle income countries based on weight and height data from the 1990s (A) and 2010s (B).

The lancet

The report identifies Indonesia as the largest country with a heavy double burden, along with many other sub-Saharan Asia and Africa, in particular.

In the past ten years, countries such as Botswana, Zimbabwe, Yemen and Guatemala have been among the countries with the highest prevalence of double exposure.

According to Branca, one of the main reasons for the double burden is that a country's food system does not provide enough healthy food for the population. In particular, the increasing ease of access to cheap, unhealthy food has made the trend visible, said Branca.

Both malnutrition and obesity can have lasting effects across generations. The report argues that maternal malnutrition and obesity are associated with poor offspring health – a trend that can be somewhat cyclical.

"We have found that there is a close biological link between malnutrition and obesity in countries where children are born with low birth weight or in countries where children develop growth retardation in the early years of life," said Branca. "Then we are more likely that these people will become overweight adolescents and then adults."

CONTINUE READING:

“This is a condition that is transmitted from one generation to the next, and mothers who are not well fed give birth to children who are also low in birth weight but can also lead to children who then experience metabolic disorders later in the year To experience life. "

The report also outlines the possible economic costs of the double burden, as its health effects could lead to long-term wage and productivity losses and higher medical expenses.

Researchers are asking nations to make changes to their food system to address the problem. This ranges from the improvement of food quality in production to measures for pricing and marketing of food to the provision of nutritious meals for children of preschool age four and older.

"The continuation of normal business operations is inappropriate in the new reality of nutrition," said Corinna Hawkes, a professor at the Center for Food Policy at the University of London, in a press release.

“The good news is that there are some powerful ways to use the same platforms to fight different forms of malnutrition. Now is the time to take advantage of these opportunities for double duty action to produce results. "

