More than a game: what lies behind the high costs of being a sports fan

Outside of Gillette Stadium, about an hour before a game at the end of December, it’s time for some homemade apple pie moonshine. Shot glasses are spread and filled on a folding table. Then there is a toast.

“We go to the playoffs every year and it looks a bit different,” says Jim Politano of Foxborough. “Up to four more wins.”

The tailgate meeting is a mix of season ticket holders from nearby towns and friends from Connecticut. They make the pilgrimage to Gillette for a fan experience that goes beyond the field.

In the past decades, sports have become big business and big entertainment. Super Bowl Week, the organization of corporate parties to the Sunday confrontation between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, is the ultimate example. The cheapest ticket currently available for Super Bowl LIV is more than $ 4,000. That’s no surprise for fans. The high costs of being a fan – the time and money costs – are now part of the experience. It cannot be negotiated.

To understand why it costs so much to be a fan, we have asked top managers from the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins for their perspective. They pointed to various factors, including the social element, the challenges of supply and demand in a sports-obsessed city and the desire to offer fans more personalized – and apparently better – service.

Bottom line: Teams sell more than the game.

Fans wouldn’t buy tickets “if there wasn’t something completely unique and irreplaceable about the experience,” said Patriots chief marketing officer Jen Ferron. “Something we are proud of is that common aspect on game day.”

We also asked fans if they think it’s worth it. The common aspect played a major role in what made the fan experience valuable.

On a game day with 13:00 kick-off at Gillette, Patriots fan Wade Alix leaves his home in Easton, Connecticut at 5 in the morning. He often does not return until 11 pm.

That is why he has only played four or five games in the last 20 years. But when he goes, he says it feels like a special event.

“I just can’t take an entire day out of my weekend, every weekend. But if you get the chance, it’s worth it,” he says.

Like many fans, Alix goes to Gillette early for a tailgating. But before the party starts, fans fight traffic along Route 1. The good news: the farther you park from Gillette, the cheaper the costs. About a mile away, it’s $ 40. About half a mile away, it’s $ 60.

In the stadium you pay $ 5 for hot chocolate, $ 10 for a premium draft beer of normal size, $ 11 for a steak sandwich. Imagine that those prizes were multiplied by a family of four. (Well, not the beer).

Do you want a beer while watching the Patriots play at the Gillette Stadium? It costs you at least $ 10 for a sketch. (Shira Springer / WBUR) You can get loaded fries at this stand in Gillette Stadium. Once a realm of hot dogs and beer, stadiums now offer food of higher quality – for a higher price. (Shira Springer / WBUR)

Then of course there is the big one: the ticket price. Patriots fans without seasonal tickets paid on average more than $ 700 on the secondary market in 2019. That is where supply and demand directly determine prices and where many people buy tickets. For the 2019 season, the average price for tickets sold directly by the team was $ 129.

The costs – time and money – are rising fast. The same applies to Fenway Park and TD Garden. Teams know that fans sacrifice a lot. But nowadays team leaders think further than the game.

“You must have a competitive team and a team built to play baseball in October,” said Sam Kennedy, CEO of Red Sox. “But you have to give them much more because it’s not just about winning and losing. Baseball is the ultimate social experience. Fenway Park is the most social experience. “

Talking in a meeting room high above third base, Kennedy looks at an empty Fenway and then continues: “There is an old saying, if you want to take someone on a first date, regardless of your age, Fenway Park is the best place because you have an hour or two before the game. You have a game of three, three and a half hours. You have a mail game. There are bars. There are restaurants. It is very, very social. to go. “

Giving fans the “ultimate social experience” is a way to justify the price tag that goes with sports fanatics. It is also one of the reasons why the costs of being a fan have risen so quickly.

The teams say they are reinvesting the money in the fan experience. That includes technology, new arena facilities and, of course, the product on the field or on the field or on ice.

In Boston, fans not only want to be entertained, they also expect to win championships. And we don’t break any news here: winning can be expensive.

“What we can always show our fans is that we put the money on the payroll of players,” says Celtics President Rich Gotham. “And the great thing about my job is that I’m not trying to generate strong sales, to show double-digit quarterly figures to Wall Street analysts. I do it so that we can pay players and win championships. “

Boston Celtics ahead Jayson Tatum celebrates with fans during the second half of Game 7 of the final of the NBA Eastern Conference 2018. (Elise Amendola / AP)

The way Bruins President Cam Neely sees it, when it comes to the fan experience, drives team performance. He says that the Bruins are trying to “make sure that we determine it based on where we think the team is going. It’s a delicate balance … You try to get it as close as possible to you.” that is doing the right thing through ownership and doing the right thing through our fans. “

Local team leaders say that they think long and hard about how they can do well through fans.

“I think the old way of pricing your inventory was, if you signed a large free agent, raise ticket prices,” says Kennedy. “If you win the World Series, hit them hard, increase the ticket price by two digits.”

Kennedy mentions how recent ticket price increases for the Sox ranged from 1-3%, around the annual adjustment of the cost of living. The aim is to make the increases regular and predictable. As Kennedy sees it, “that’s good for the customer.”

A man yawns while waiting for his tickets for the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park in a row that extends the full length of Landsdowne Sreet. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Using a combination of data and experience to gauge the market, Kennedy says the Red Sox has learned to be “much more strategic in the low, in the high”.

“That has led us to this environment – we have more than 150 prize points depending on the date of the game, the opponent, the expected weather,” he says. “I mean, if we could figure out the weather in advance, we would be in good shape.”

In addition to the variable prices that Kennedy is talking about, there is also dynamic pricing. That is what happens with airline tickets and, in sports, with tickets for one game and with tickets for the secondary market. With dynamic prizes, ticket costs can fluctuate until the moment of play.

“In some cases, someone can buy a ticket for less than we have sold it to a season ticket holder,” says Gotham. “But if that’s what you have to do to fill the seat, you know that plane is going up. We want the seats full. “

The new entrance to the TD Garden on Causeway Street, Boston. (Robin Lubbock / WBUR)

Nowadays, filling seats is more than anticipating the demand for tickets. There is a demand for other food at concession stands, for more mobile content and for better access to arenas. With tens of thousands of fans going to Boston arenas every game, every season, there is no shortage of requirements to follow and try to meet.

“We are a very data-driven organization,” says Ferron. “We are happy to receive feedback from fans. It really ensures that we understand what our fans want and that we are reactive and responsive when needed and when applicable. “

Ferron knows that Pats fans always want to park closer to the stadium. Last season the team introduced free stadium parking. But fans who take advantage of the deal have to wait 75 minutes before going home. That helps alleviate some of the congestion after the game on Route 1.

Fans cram into the area outside of Gillette Stadium to send the Patriots to Super Bowl LIII. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

On the other side of the spectrum there is the Putnam Club, the exclusive, premium seating area of ​​the stadium. That comes with parking near the special club entrances and passes that allow some fans to bypass traffic on Route 1 and take roads to the stadium.

In 1999, Putnam Club pitches at the 50-yard line cost $ 6,000 per pitch per season and the team needs a 10-year commitment. According to Patriots spokesperson Stacey James, while the price for club seats has risen in the last two decades, members lock rates based on when they sign up and how long they extend. James also noted that many of the founders are still active chair holders.

Travel and parking benefits are part of what team leaders call the gaming experience “driveway to driveway,” which extends from the moment you leave your home to the moment you return. If you pay for it, the driveway to driveway takes less time and offers more luxury. Think first class versus economy class.

Now imagine that airlines don’t know the names of passengers on their planes. This applied for years to sports teams to mobile ticketing. The last advance? Teams can follow the chain of custody of a ticket. The Kraft Analytics Group and the Patriots are market leaders when it comes to collecting data from fans.

If your favorite aunt gives you one of her season tickets for a Patriots game, the team will know that you are sitting in the chair instead of her.

“That allows us to have a lot of one-to-one communication with people,” says Ferron. “We can reach them in advance. We can send push notifications. We can send emails. Knowing who has that ticket and who enters the building, I think so many doors have been opened for us so that we can simply respond more responsibly, intelligently and flexibly to what we want to do. “

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with a fan as he leaves the field after a loss in January 2020. (Charles Krupa / AP)

Take those push notifications. They can tell fans when a parking space is full or when it is best to go to the stadium gates or, once inside, where they get the $ 9 chili cheese fries they crave. It’s all about building a strong relationship between the team and its fans, making fans feel personally connected to the Patriots.

After the game, teams want fans to remember more than the final score or what they have paid to enter the arena or how much those fries and steak sandwiches and hot chocolate cost.

“Much of what fans do today is documenting their experience,” says Ferron. “And so, if they have a memorable moment and have a picture of it, they share it with a friend or family member or a community. (We want to) belong that feeling. We want fans to come to our stadium and see our matches and feel that they are part of the team. “

Back at the back cover of the Patriots with apple pie moonshine on hand, you will not find any disagreement. When you ask Alix what makes it all worthwhile, he says: “The games, the fans, the excitement in it, just the whole sense of community, Patriots community.”

That is what teams want to hear.

But if the analysis and experience of the teams tells them something, sports fans can be difficult customers. The competition to win fans – and keep them – never ends.

The New England Patriots parade makes its way through downtown Boston after the team won Super Bowl LIII. (Michael Dwyer / AP)

Shira Springer is the sports and society reporter of WBUR.

Ben Shields is a senior teacher at the MIT Sloan School of Management and author of various books, including “The Elusive Fan: Reinventing Sports in a Crowded Marketplace.”

