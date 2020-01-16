More than 80% of technical leaders predict a relapse. The good news?

The majority of C-suite executives from global tech companies in the US and Europe reflect attitudes in various sectors worldwide and see economic growth grow in the coming years. Given the duration of the ongoing economic recovery and the declining revenue from the Treasury, coupled with a growing sense of global economic unrest, a slowdown would not be a surprise.

What is surprising? The news does not seem to have dampening moods in the technology sector.

That is a finding of a recent survey among more than 1,000 C-suite execs and founders in the US, UK, Germany and France. The research was commissioned by Trivago in collaboration with research agency Censuswide.

The survey found that at least 80% of respondents expect “a recession or long-term decline within the next two years”. Eighty-one percent of respondents think these problems are likely to occur in the US. At the same time, almost two-thirds (61%) have great confidence in where their company is located in their industry.

Why the pink glasses in the light of a seemingly negative conclusion? It may have to do with strong balance sheets after an epic ten-year run. The last recession ended in 2009 and technology companies were the primary beneficiaries. Recessions also have a house cleaning effect because large companies leave behind lagging business units and make room for startups.

Part of the reason also has to do with where the survey took place. The European technology sector is on fire and the respondents confirmed a positive long-term perspective for the European technology sector despite the threat of global economic problems. Fifty-nine percent of respondents “absolutely” agree that European tech startups have increased competition against the US in the last five years, and a large number of respondents believed that the momentum would not be drastically hampered by greater cooling in the US. economy .

The growing European sector can also be good news for employees, as continued competition for talent will keep the labor market competitive and wages and benefits high. In fact, a lack of talent is one of the factors that leaders are concerned about, along with data security and regulation. In the US, nearly three-quarters (72%) of technical leaders believe that regulation has become more difficult to access in the last five years. Lack of talent is the main concern in the UK and France. In Germany, both regulations and data security are at the forefront.

All in all, the photo is a bit mixed, at least according to one survey. A delay is imminent, but technical leaders remain optimistic about their activities, especially those in Europe.

On the other hand, not many victims of the dot com bubble have been investigated. It’s hard to predict what happens in a recession, and cockiness had been done in many bullish leaders in the industry.