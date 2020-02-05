More than 5,300 people on two cruise ships quarantined in Asia during an outbreak of coronavirus

More than 5,300 people are quarantined on two cruise ships outside of Hong Kong and Japan, due to concerns that passengers and crew were inadvertently exposed to the Wuhan corona virus by infected passengers. People aboard both ships undergo health examinations and are tested with suspicious symptoms for the virus that has spread rapidly across mainland China and beyond. The Diamond Princess is anchored off the coast of Yokohama, near Tokyo, with 1,045 crew and 2,666 passengers, including 428 Americans. The second ship, the World Dream, was docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal of Hong Kong with 1,800 people on board, said the Department of Health of the city Wednesday. Concerns about possible infections among thousands of passengers at sea exposes the vulnerability of cruise ships to viral diseases, such as the corona virus. The threat also raises questions about the sustainability of the thriving leisure cruise industry in Asia, which regards the elderly as one of the most loyal customers. The elderly are particularly prone to the Wuhan corona virus – the Chinese National Health Commission said Tuesday that 80% of all fatalities in mainland China were older than 60 years. The virus has infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China and nearly 200 worldwide in 25 countries and territories. It has claimed 492 lives worldwide, all but two. Cruce companies worldwide have vowed to take additional measures to protect their customers against infections, with several blocking passengers who have been to mainland China in the last 14 days. there is a risk of outbreaks due to outbreaks of passengers and crew. Researchers still do not know exactly how the corona virus spreads and how contagious it is. Chinese officials had previously said that patients can be contagious even if they have no symptoms. An early study on asymptomatic transmission of the virus, published last week in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, seemed to confirm the assessment of Chinese health officials, but public health officials now say the report may be flawed. Interviews with the Chinese patient in the middle of the study found that she may have had mild, non-specific symptoms. An important factor that remains to be determined is whether the Wuhan coronavirus spreads through the fecal-oral route, such as norovirus and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), according to Dr. John Nicholls, a clinical professor of pathology at the University of Hong Kong. Norovirus is a contagious stomach virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea that is notorious for infecting cruise passengers. Viruses such as norovirus are spreading so fast on cruises because “You have so many people in a busy area and people share areas, touch each other,” Nicholls said. 14 days on board Japanese Health Minister Katsunoby Kato said that Wednesday 10 people on board the Diamond Princess were infected and taken to hospitals. The cruise operator, Princess Cruises, said in a statement that the infected passengers include an American, two Australians, three Japanese and three Hong Kong citizens. One Filipino crew member is also sick, according to the statement. The rest of the passengers on board remain in quarantine for at least 14 days, “as required by the health ministry,” added the cruise company statement. The cases were discovered after medical officials went from room to room to check each guest’s “temperature and condition,” the health ministry said in a statement. Those who showed symptoms were subjected to further tests. More passengers than expected had to be temporarily quarantined during the test, the statement said. More than 100 test results are still being processed, has been added. The company also said that the first phase of screening of all passengers on board has been completed. He said that cotton buds were taken on the left and right sides of his throat. Fehrenbacher, an American citizen living in Tianjin, China and studying for a master’s degree, said he was in a good mood. He is on the cruise with his roommate from Tianjin and two other friends. “The Princess crew has been incredibly good in their support and communication so far,” he said. “They offer everyone on board free internet to ensure that everyone can communicate with family and friends.” Questions in Hong Kong Three former passengers who took a World Dream cruise to Vietnam from January 19 to 24, tested positive for the corona virus after they left the ship, the ship operator, Dream Cruises, said in a statement. The company said that 4,482 passengers and 1,814 crew members were on board for that voyage. Prior to boarding, all passengers received what the company called “strict temperature controls” in Nansha, Dream Cruises said, and everyone who had a fever was subsequently tested for corona virus by the Nansha Center for Disease Control and Prevention, all tests were negative at the time back, Dream Cruises added, and passengers on that journey disembarked at two stops, in Nansha in South China and in Hong Kong, on January 24 after the cruise to Vietnam, the Hong Kong Department of Health said at a press conference Wednesday. The crew stayed and the World Dream then picked up another set of passengers before they arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, the Hong Kong authorities said. Infected passengers Monday, it locked the cabins where they had stayed. The company said it was through ” Chinese media sources “was aware of the first case. The current group of passengers set out for a different itinerary, but the exact stops are unclear. Dream Cruises Her parent company, Genting Hong Kong, did not respond to CNN’s phone calls and emails asking for clarification. The World Dream departed on February 4 from the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung to Hong Kong. World Dream docked there, but passengers were not allowed to leave. Meanwhile, Dream Cruises said it was trying to contact all passengers who had been on the cruise from January 19 to 24, “to inform them about the situation and remind them to seek professional medical help from their local centers for disease control and prevention or health authorities if symptoms occur or if they have questions. “” Crew members who worked in the affected cabins are also isolated in their crew quarters with daily temperature checks and, since January 24, there have been no more virus-related health problems among crew members, “said Company. The Hong Kong health department said about 30 memb on Wednesday. The crew members reported feeling sick, but they are all in a stable state. Three who reported fever have been isolated for further investigation in a hospital in Hong Kong.

