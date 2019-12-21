More than 30 years of "Garfield" comics to sell at auction

Loading...

DALLAS – Cartoonist Jim Davis offers more than 11,000 "Garfield" comic strips hand-drawn on paper at an auction that will run over the next few years, with at least a couple of strips with the orange cat always hungry with a sardonic sense. of humor available weekly.

"There are so many, and it was a daunting task to imagine what to do with them so they could be there where people also enjoy them," said Davis, creator of the comic that appears in newspapers around the world. and has generated television programs, movies and books.

Heritage Auctions, based in Dallas, began offering the strips in August. The auction house is selling two daily strips every week, along with longer Sunday stripes offered during large-scale auctions throughout the year.

The strips range from the launch of "Garfield" in 1978 to 2011, when Davis began drawing the strip digitally. He says he still draws it by hand, but now it is with a pencil on a tablet instead of paper with a pencil, pen and brush.

Comic art collector Nagib Baltagi has bought around 20 of the strips so far and plans to bid for more. The 36-year-old said that the auction "Garfield" resonated particularly because he loved when he was a child watching cartoons and reading books.

Baltagi, who lives in Miami, said he is attracted to the strips that feature several of the characters and has a story that plays a chord, in addition to those that were published on significant dates.

"I tend to go to those who remind me where I was in my life," he said.

Indiana-based Davis says that over the years he gave some strips to family, friends and staff, while others are exhibited in museums, including the Smithsonian Institution, and even tried to sell them on his website for a few years. But he kept most of them, he says, by storing them in a fireproof and heated vault.

The auction, he said, "was something logical to do with a lot of comics and an opportunity to allow not only collectors, but also many of the fans over the years to have access to the strips without me having to do it. ". send them one at a time. "

Brian Wiedman, a comic book qualifier at Heritage, says that daily strips are currently selling on average around $ 500 to $ 700, and Sunday's longest strips are selling for $ 1,500 to $ 3,000.

He said that value is often determined by "who is doing what, when and where."

"So Garfield eating lasagna, which is a registered trademark for him, would be considered one of the most expensive," Wiedman said.

It also adds value, he said, the appearance of other characters in the strip, which include Garfield owner Jon Arbuckle, and Odie, his dog.

Caitlin McGurk, associate curator and assistant professor at the Billy Ireland Library and Cartoon Museum at Ohio State University, said Davis "found gold" by creating a character that people love.

"It's a kind of classic comic that you could choose any day and feel good," he said.

McGurk, whose museum has about 20 "Garfield" strips, likes the idea of ​​the auction and noted that the amount of paper strips he is auctioning would be difficult to store for a library.

"I think it's great if you can put that in the hands of fans and the people who will love it," McGurk said.

Baltagi said Garfield attracts everyone. "Who doesn't like a grumpy cat?" Baltagi said.

Davis, 74, said he has no plans to withdraw from the comic book drawing with the orange feline known for his dislike of Mondays and diets.

"It's fun. It's fun," Davis said.