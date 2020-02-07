More than 200 strangers appear at the funeral of the decorated war hero, 95 who died and left no family behind – The Sun.

One of Britain’s most distinguished war heroes was put to rest yesterday with hundreds of strangers who show respect.

Bombardier Jim Auton died last month at the age of 95 and left no family behind. He feared that no one would attend the service.

Over 200 strangers attended the funeral of a decorated war hero yesterday.

Bombardier Jim Auton died last month at the age of 95 and has not left a family.

But after an appeal from the RAF chiefs, more than 200 appeared in Newark, Notts, when he was leaving.

He received an honor guard from the RAF when his coffin, wrapped in the Union Jack, was carried to the church by coffin bearers, including past and present RAF officers.

Jim was awarded an MBE and 19 bravery medals after completing 37 dangerous bombings during World War II.

During the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, he also carried out supply shortages at a low level.

Before that, he said: “Being a Royal Air Force pilot was the only thing I wanted to do with my life.

“As a child, I used to pretend I was flying an airplane, and I joined as soon as I could.

“It’s all every boy my age wanted to do … to be part of this elite member club – the aviators, the men at the top of the chain.”

During his 37th military mission, Mr. Auton was seriously wounded, suffered lung damage and lost an eye.

He was fluent in six languages ​​after the war and was even asked to spy on British intelligence, but declined to do so.

He built an engineering profession and worked alongside the Polish and Czech President for 30 years.

Mr. Auton received thousands of thank you messages and support messages from people in Poland who recognized his excellent service during the conflict.

In 1989 he was responsible for the construction of the Warsaw Air Bridge Memorial at Newark Cemetery.

The memorial cross was erected to commemorate Armia Krajowa and the 250 British, Polish and South African airmen who died in support of the uprising in Poland.

His wife Peggy, who died in 2016, is buried on the cross. Next to her is a piece of land in the church where he was buried.

After a call from the RAF chiefs, more than 200 appeared at the funeral in Newark, Notts

He received an RAF honor guard when his coffin, wrapped in the Union Jack, was carried into the church by coffin bearers, including past and present RAF officers

