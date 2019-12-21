Loading...

More than $ 100,000 in stolen cemetery vases

Updated: 10:55 PM EST December 20, 2019

More than $ 100,000 in vases have been stolen from gravestones in cemeteries in Wisconsin. Washington County Memorial officials had noticed that about 50 bronze vases had been taken from the cemetery. The vases were valued at more than $ 20,000. When cemetery officials in West Bend, Wisconsin, realized, they asked the police to check local places as scrap yards. Less than a month later, Pinelawn Cemetery in nearby Wauwatosa discovered the same thing: lost vases. A security officer at Alter Trading, a metal recycling facility, noticed a vase engraved in a scrap pile and set it aside after remembering reports of a vase thief in the area. A man arrived a week and a half later and delivered 350 pounds, with an approximate value of 47 vases, to the same facility for disposal. The court presentations say the man planned to return later with more.

