HARDIN, Mont. (AP) – More than 1,000 people attended the funeral of a 16-year-old Hardin girl who died of hypothermia after allegedly leaving Interstate 90 on New Year’s Day.

The body of Selena Not Afraid was found on January 20. Her funeral took place on Sunday at the Hardin High School gym where she was a student.

Her grandfather, Channis Whiteman, told students that they should seek help from counselors to deal with their emotions and that it was okay to cry, The Billings Gazette reported.

Selena was remembered as someone who loved horses, had a bright smile and an infectious laugh.

John Joyce, a Selena middle school teacher, asked people to think about the blessings they received from Selena.

“For me it will always be her laugh,” he said. “Your laugh was a way of healing. She and her comrades were able to take a course in about 10 seconds, and soon we had to laugh so hard that we were in tears. It wasn’t really good for doing class work, but it was good for the soul. “

Others asked Selena’s classmates to honor their memory by pursuing their goals.

In the cemetery, Pastor Daniel Knows His Gun asked people to come together.

“Celebrate your life by holding on to each other,” he said. “Don’t forget this unit.”

The search for Selena has raised awareness of missing and murdered aborigines, and candlelight vigils have been held across the state.

The circumstances that led to Selena’s death are still under investigation.

