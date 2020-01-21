More than 1,000 financial companies in the EU are opening new offices in the city to report trade restrictions after Brexit, it appears.

The continental banks, funds and insurers want the hubs in London so that they can continue to serve customers unhindered.

1

More than 1,000 financial companies in the EU open offices in the UK to defeat trade restrictions after Brexit Credit: Alamy

The figure is more than three times the number of estimated 300 British companies moving to the EU to open offices. Michael Johnson, from consulting firm Bovill, who made the finding, said, “These numbers clearly show that many companies view the UK as Europe’s most important financial services hub.” Meanwhile:

IT turned out that Britain and the EU now have only ten months to conclude a trade agreement;

The government was defeated three times in the Lords on Boris Johnson’s signature Brexit deal bill;

Number 10 revealed that the Prime Minister will stop using the word Brexit as soon as Britain leaves the EU.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith condemned the EU for postponing negotiations. He said, “They deliberately drag their feet and throw their weight around. It’s utterly pathetic.”

But EU officials disdained the idea that Britain was even more ready to start talks in ten days.

Yesterday, the government was also beaten three times in the prime minister’s first showdown at the Senate.

Peers introduced the bill to insist that after the Brexit the government issues formal identity papers to EU citizens living in the UK.

They also took a step to make British courts deviate from the rulings of the European Court of Justice and to refer cases to the Supreme Court to decide whether to deviate from EU case law.

The prime minister will tomorrow ask the Commons to destroy the defeats on the withdrawal agreement.

Meanwhile, Johnson will set out his vision for new trade agreements with the EU and the US next month in an important speech.

But he will not use the word “Brexit” when assistants say “the country wants to go further”.

Senior Tory MP Mark Francois demanded last night that the Prime Minister should give MPs a free vote so that Big Ben can dangle in Brexit.

THE BIGGEST GROWTH IN THE UK

BRITTANNIA will be the fastest growing G7 economy in Europe this year and next year, the International Monetary Fund predicts.

We will surpass Germany, France and Italy according to the respected predictor.

It claims that the worst risks to the world economy have passed and that trade and production delays are “delayed”.

The UK is expected to grow 1.4 percent this year.

