More than 100 US troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after the strike in Iran

AIN ASSAD AIR BASE, Iraq – According to a US official with recent knowledge, more than 100 US servants have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries following the Iranian rocket attack on January 8 in Iraq. information.

That is an increase of at least 36 cases from the end of January, when the Pentagon said that 64 servants had received injuries.

The Pentagon and President Donald Trump initially said that no servants were injured or killed in the Iranian rocket attack, which was retribution for the American drone attack on January 2 in which an Iranian general was killed.

Several Pentagon officials told CNN in January that the number of diagnosed cases is likely to continue to change. About 200 people who were in the explosion zone at the time of the attack were screened for symptoms.

At a Pentagon news conference in late January, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. said. Mark Milley that the increasing number of reported cases is partly due to the fact that the injuries largely fall into the ‘mild TBI’ category takes time to manifest symptoms.

“All those people were screened and we have a certain number and the number is growing, in this specific case TBI – that manifests, it takes some time to manifest itself, it’s not necessarily something – in some cases it is, some cases is it doesn’t. So we continue to screen, “Milley said.” Some of them have been evacuated to Europe, others have been evacuated back to the United States, so there is a layered approach, we will continue to do so with our medical professionals. “

In January, President Trump said that he does not consider potential brain injury as serious as physical battle wounds, thus limiting the severity of the injuries in Iraq.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump was asked to explain the discrepancy between his earlier remarks that no US servant was being harmed and reports about US troops being treated for injuries sustained during the attack.

“No, I heard they had a headache and a few other things, but I would say, and I can report, it’s not very serious,” President Trump replied during a press conference.

When asked about the President’s comments on Thursday, Defense Minister Mark Esper said that President Trump “understands the nature of these injuries.”

“I have had the opportunity to speak to the President. He is deeply concerned about the health and well-being of all our members of the service, especially those involved in operations in Iraq, and he understands the nature of these injuries, “he said.

An influential group of veterans demanded that President Trump apologize for these remarks.

“The VFW expects an apology from the president to our soldiers and women for his wrong comments,” said William “Doc” Schmitz, veterans of the foreign commander of the foreign wars, in a statement Friday.

“And we ask that he and the White House accompany us in our efforts to inform Americans about the dangers that TBI has for these heroes, as they protect our great nation in these difficult times. Our warriors need our full support more than ever in this challenging environment, “Schmitz added.

The most common form of army TBIs are mild TBIs, according to the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center.

