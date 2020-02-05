More than 100 military tenders with delays: Ministry of Defense paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The list was drawn up by the Ministry of Defense and was recently submitted to the Lower House in response to a request from the official opposition conservatives.

Federal officials need to become better at setting “predictable” schedules when it comes to purchasing new equipment, Troy Crosbie, whose job as assistant vice-minister of materiel is to oversee procurement at the Department of Defense, recognized in an interview.

Nevertheless, Crosbie believes that many of the frustrations surrounding military procurement are the result of unrealistic expectations, arising from a lack of understanding and appreciation for the way the system, which handles more projects than ever in recent history, actually works.

“The complexity of what is needed to get a new piece of equipment up and running is extraordinary, and early, early, early in a process, when we don’t even know what we’re going to buy or where, there’s a lot of uncertainty about those schedules , “he told The Canadian Press.

“I think people will understand … you can’t set a date up to a month in a year. And if you’re two days late or two months late or what do you have, are you really late or Was there just a little uncertainty about those schemes to begin with? “

For example, Crosbie pointed to the delayed delivery of new search and rescue aircraft, with the Air Force struggling with the manufacturer Airbus on the level of detail that must be in the aircraft’s technical manuals before the military accepts the aircraft.

“Three years after the contract, we are 18 days behind,” he said. “That’s not a failure. If the standard is perfection, defense procurement will never be broken? I don’t know for sure. I think you’re keeping us to a pretty amazing standard.”

At the same time, Crosbie noted that the Buffalo and Hercules aircraft of the Air Force, which have been carrying out search and rescue missions in Canada for decades, continue to operate despite the fact that they have long since their replacement date.

“Do we (the armed forces) want even better equipment so that they can work even more effectively with modern technology? Yes, “Crosbie said.

“But the Buffalo and those (search-and-rescue) crews now deliver for the Canadians. So I would not leave the impression that these possibilities suddenly do not work. “

Yet there have been several examples of the military in recent years, either without it, because equipment became too old to use or because the government invested taxpayers dollars to keep old things longer than expected.

This includes that the navy had been without destroyers in recent years, the government spent nearly $ 700 million to lease a temporary supply ship and plans to spend more than $ 1 billion on CF-18 hunters from the years 80 to 2032.

Although some of those problems were caused by political dithering or maladministration, they nevertheless underline the real costs of delays.

The list of delayed projects from the Ministry of Defense contained a brief explanation of why each tender was delayed. Some, such as the purchase of new machine guns, related to problems with the industry and were outside the control of the government.

Others faced unforeseen technical problems and many of the delays were due to “detailed planning analysis” by government officials, suggesting that the original time schedules were unrealistic or otherwise inaccurate.

There were also several delays, such as a plan to upgrade the sensors and weapons on the Air Force Griffon helicopters attributed to a shortage of procurement personnel and other internal government resources.

Despite the delays, Crosbie said he thought military procurement was “in a good place,” with a list of the recent delivery of new armored vehicles and trucks for the army and the upcoming arrival of new patrol vessels for the navy and the search and rescue aircraft for the air force.

“A lot is moving,” he said. “There is a lot of movement.”

Conservative defense critic James Bezan, however, suggested that the delays were due to maladministration by the liberal government.

“The Trudeau Liberals continue to falter and delay in purchasing new equipment for the Canadian Forces,” he said in an email. “It is clear that the Trudeau Liberals repeatedly fail when it comes to purchasing and upgrading equipment for our military heroes.”

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan defended the record of the liberals in the field of procurement.

“Generally, 90 percent of tenders are delivered within the planned scope and budget,” he said in a statement. “Our defense plan, strong, safe, involved, helps build strong, healthy communities and ensures well-paid middle-class jobs for Canadians. From boots to ships, we continue to ensure that the Canada Army is well equipped for the task to be performed. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press