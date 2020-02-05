More than 100 military tenders with a delay: Ministry of Defense

OTTAWA – The Ministry of National Defense has identified delays in more than 100 planned military purchases and facilities upgrades, most of which have largely flown under the radar.

Some of the setbacks in the schedule are significant, with the delivery dates for new or upgraded military equipment a few years in the future.

More than half of the 117 delays are related to work on infrastructure projects at military bases throughout the country, including a number of health facilities, maintenance and storage sheds, armory rooms and ammunition depots.

The list was drawn up by the Ministry of Defense and was recently submitted to the Lower House in response to a request from the opposition conservatives.

Troy Crosbie, head of procurement at the Department of National Defense, acknowledges in an interview that federal officials need to become better at making “predictable” schedules when purchasing new equipment,

Yet he also claims that many of the public and political frustrations surrounding the purchasing system are the result of unrealistic expectations.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

The Canadian press