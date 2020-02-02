More than 1.5 million: The number of homeless students is increasing, according to new federal data

WASHINGTON – While homelessness continues to increase in states like California, new federal data shows that the number of students experiencing homelessness is increasing dramatically.

A report from the National Center for Homeless Education was released this week, summarizing data from state submissions to the US Department of Education.

The data, from public school districts during the 2015-16 school year up to and including 2017-18, show that students who are homeless at some point in the three-year period have increased by 15% – from 1.3 million students to just over 1.5 million.

This growth of students experiencing homelessness seems to be growing across the country. Sixteen states reported a growth of at least 10% and eight of them reported a peak of 20%. For example, Texas saw a 100% increase, which means that the number of students with homelessness doubled.

Only 13 states saw a percentage decrease over the three school years, and only five of those states reported a reduction of 10% or more.

Barbara Duffield is the executive director of the non-profit SchoolHouse Connection, which works specifically to overcome homelessness among young people. In a statement, Duffield called the numbers “alarming.”

“For many of these children and young people, public schools are their best – and often only – source of support,” she said. “Schools exist in all communities, whether or not there are enough shelters; they must identify, register and serve homeless children and young people; they use a definition of homelessness that reflects the reality of homelessness for young people and families; and they provide the tools that children and young people need to succeed. “

Students who experience homelessness are academically influenced. During the 2017-18 school year, only 29% of students achieved academic reading skills, while 24% achieved mathematics and 26% in sciences.

However, the data has limitations and does not necessarily reflect the totality of young people who may experience homelessness, the report states. Children who have dropped out of school, young children who are not enrolled in kindergarten and students who can only experience homelessness in the summer are not included in the data.

So although the data shows that 1.5 million students experience homelessness, the number may be higher.

“Schools and communities need to know who experiences homelessness to help them succeed – and policy makers at all levels must prioritize action to support these invisible and often overlooked students,” Duffield said.

