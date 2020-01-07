More technology than ever and the NFL still can't get it right

Loading...

In this year 2020, this is where I think the NFL is heading in its continuing quest for the utopian world of Perfect Officiating.

Following a disputed appeal – and that’s about all the penalties these days – they’re going to send forensic teams to the field in white coats – you know, like the guys and the girls on ” CSI “. They will take fingerprints and plaster footprints in the lawn. They will take the DNA and aspirate the uniform fibers from the blades of grass. They will take the statements of the parties concerned and perhaps take them to the city center. They will study the videotape as if it were the film Zapruder, passing frame by frame, again and again and again (wait, they already do).

The NFL has become almost inaccessible to all of the interruptions that must be suffered while the referees are looking through hooded cameras trying to determine if a crime has occurred on the field, and you know it will only get worse.

Here’s where it all went wrong: the NFL got married to television a long time ago, and television – with its slow-motion reruns and its camera in the sky and so on – unveiled the arbitration for the imperfect system that it is, and therefore the NFL feels compelled to make referees perfect via TV technology. They have video reviews of touchdowns, early downs, called and even unreported penalties, all reviewed by the Wizard of Oz thousands of miles from New York.

And after all of that, they still can’t get it right.

Official calls timeout as defective camera sits on the field in the first half of a New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings playoff game on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in New Orleans .Brett Duke, Associated Press

In Sunday’s playoff round, the Eagles lost their starting quarterback on an illegal helmet-to-helmet shot while on the ground, defenseless. There was no penalty. They lost a close game to the Seahawks.

In the second playoff game of the day, a receiver for the Vikings committed an attacking pass interference against the Saints, pushing the defender with a stiff arm in the process of making up the win in overtime. There was no penalty – the Wizard of Oz only took a few seconds to review the game, saying there was no need to look deeper.

“We looked at every angle Fox offered us, and (TV) gave us great views,” said NFL vice president Al Riveron. “There is contact between the two players, but neither of these contacts goes up to the level of a fault. This is consistent with what we have done all year, we left the decision on the ground. We leave it. “

Two former NFL referees disagreed. Terry McAulay, a senior official of three Super Bowls, tweeted, “It is illegal for an offensive player to extend his or her arms or arms and create a clean separation from the defender. It was OPI (attacking pass interference). “

Another former official, John Parry, tweeted, “The last play in Vikings at Saints is OPI. By its written rule and its philosophy on the ground, Receiver has clearly created an advantage. If it is called and examined, it is maintained. The consistent standard for creating a reversal remains a subject. “

That it would happen to the Saints – the most successful team since the Buffalo Bills of the early 1990s – made the blown non-appeal all the more painful. A year ago, the referees blew their whistle on obvious pass interference during the NFC Rams-Saints Championship game, which cost the Saints a place in the Super Bowl. (The year before, the Saints lost to the Vikings in the playoffs in the last game of the game due to a huge high school mistake).

In this archive photo from January 20, 2019, Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams breaks a pass to Tommylee Lewis of New Orleans Saints during the second half of the NFC NFL football championship game in New Orleans. The Louisiana Supreme Court has refused to restart the trial of a New Orleans Saints fan against the NFL for officials’ failure to impose a penalty at a crucial point in a playoff game in January. The court dismissed a motion to rehearse the case without comment Tuesday, November 12, 2019. (AP Photo / Gerald Herbert, File) AP

Following last year’s passless interference, the league announced during the offseason that it will investigate potential situations of pass interference even if the referees do not report the game. In other words , the only reason the Sunday touchdown was revisable is because of what happened to the Saints last year. And that still failed them. Given what happened to the Saints a year ago, you expected game officials to give this latest fiasco more than a cursory look.

Now what will the league do in its continuing quest for perfection? The NFL is a mess. The matches are punctuated by starts and stops from start to finish. Nobody even knows what a catch – or a touch, for that matter (hold the applause while the Wizard of Oz understands it; he will come back to us). Coaches throw their little red flags for exams, even if they are right less than half the time. Even men who study football for a living cannot do it right.

The flaw in the replay system was revealed during the December 28, 2019 college football match between Clemson and Ohio State in a key game late in the game. When viewed in real time, the receiver cannot catch up and therefore when the balloon comes off, there is no blunder; when observed in slow motion, it makes an apparent capture and therefore when the balloon comes off, it is a fumble.

Well, there is no way back; there is no putting everything back in the box and going back to a simpler time when we just relied on the judgment of the arbitrators for better or for worse, without a court of appeal for cameras and reruns and the Wizard of Oz. Sometimes don’t you want us to?