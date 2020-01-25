Additional WWE Royal Rumble 2020 participants were announced in the SmackDown episode on Friday. Photo credit: WWE

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Pay-Per-View arrives on Sunday with wrestling fans ready to see who will win the 30-person matches for men and women.

From now on it looks like the men’s Royal Rumble Match is almost full. During the WWE SmackDown on Friday evening, a few new superstars for the match were revealed, which left little room for surprises.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Match brings more superstars

During the SmackDown episode on FOX on January 24, WWE superstars John Morrison and The Miz announced that they would officially take part in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

Neither of the two superstars has ever won the match in its history in the WWE. Their announcement also officially increased the total number of superstars to 27 for the match. The match is reported to include 30 superstars.

In this case, only three places remain for surprises. These include NXT stars, part-time employees or legends who make surprising entries in the game.

However, this could change due to the circumstances in which superstars have been attacked or injured and forced to withdraw from the game.

Who is in the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 so far?

The first participant to officially declare his contribution was Roman Reigns in SmackDown on January 3rd. It was announced on RAW weeks ago that WWE champion Brock Lesnar will be the game’s best competitor.

AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and R join him – Truth.

From the SmackDown brand, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis and Tucker were among the earliest registered participants. Also announced by the blue brand over the weeks were Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kofi Kingston and Big E. John Morrison and The Miz, who made their announcement just last night.

The winner of the WWE Royal Rumble Match can usually choose which champion he would like to face as part of WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar is now hosting the WWE Championship, while The Fiend Bray Wyatt is hosting the WWE Universal Championship.

Lesnar is only in the Royal Rumble Match. Due to promotions, it seems that if he wins, he may decide not to have a match on WrestleMania. Wyatt has to deal with challenger Daniel Bryan in a strap match on Sunday. Neither Wyatt nor Bryan are currently participating in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Fans can see the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on Sunday, January 26th, from 7:00 a.m. on the WWE Network.