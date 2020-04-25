More snowflakes forward late this weekend

Some snow will combine in with rain late Sunday night time and some accumulating snow will drop in excess of pieces of Massachusetts by Monday morning.Immediately after a split from the rain on Saturday, an additional technique will get there from the west, bringing rain afterwards Sunday night.As temperatures commence to drop Sunday night, some wet flakes of snow will start out mixing in with the rain for areas northwest of Boston. Even places close to the city may possibly see some mixing.In elevated places higher than 1000 feet, the snow will in fact start to adhere and may well direct to a coating to 2 inches of snow for some areas in northern Worcester County, the Monadnocks, and sections of the Berkshires.Temperatures will continue being in the 40s on Monday as the snow and rain slowly wind down.Clearing is on tap for Tuesday as highs climb again into the mid-50s. Average highs in Boston through late-April are shut to 60 levels.

StormTeam 5 is forecasting small snow accumulations, specially in elevated places earlier mentioned 1000 ft, northwest of Boston.

