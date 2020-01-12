More shippers and shipping companies promise to avoid Arctic routes paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Shippers, including worldwide giants such as Kuehne + Nagel and Hapag-Lloyd, will not send their own ships over those lanes or arrange for others to sail them.

Hubbell said the signatories control about a third of the shipping industry based on market share.

That is 1,366 ships and three of the top five shipping companies in the world.

That’s worth celebrating, Hubbell said.

“The Arctic is both unique and uniquely vulnerable. We are still a long way from support infrastructure or rapid response if we spill. “

The impact of shipping on Arctic ecosystems, animals such as beluga whales, narwhal and walrus, as well as indigenous communities is largely unknown. Ice and periods of 24-hour darkness contribute to the dangers of the northern seas.

Arctic shipping is still in its infancy, but is growing at around six percent a year, said Greg Fiske, a researcher at the oceanographic institution Woods Hole in Massachusetts.

“Ships are increasing,” he said. “Usually it’s the Russians.”

Just over half of all ships in the Arctic are Russian, Fiske thought. They cross the Northern Sea Route that Russia has developed in recent years along its north coast.

In 2016, Fiske had around 3,100 commercial ships in Arctic waters, the vast majority on the Northern Sea Route. About half are cargo ships of a certain type: from oil tankers to bulk carriers. The rest is for passengers, supplies or fishing.

“We have also found that smaller vessels grow faster than larger vessels,” Fiske said. “It is the smaller ships that are a major concern for policy makers because they have a greater risk.”

He expects that it will be difficult to convince shippers to stay away from the Arctic, because climate change is shrinking the ice that has kept it in frozen insulation.

“You open up a brand new ocean and it becomes pretty hard to stop people from using it.”

Hubbell said that the promise of non-use can make a difference – mainly because it is part of a larger campaign against other environmental threats in the area, such as heavy fuel oil, a major source of greenhouse gases and black carbon.

“I think it’s important for us to send a signal,” he said.

“It is exciting to see the narrative shift. Changes in the Arctic do not constitute a magical economic opportunity here – it is evidence of a real tragedy.

“We hope that other companies will sign up.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 12, 2020

– Follow Bob Weber at @ row1960 on Twitter

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press