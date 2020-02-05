More rain, then ice and snow to end the working week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gray and wet conditions prevailed throughout the week, but frozen rainfall is on the way and begins in the mountains overnight, Wednesday, until early Thursday morning.

For Garrett County, Md., The National Weather Service issued a winter weather report until 7 a.m. A combination of accumulating rain, ice and snow is possible.

This is likely to create dangerous journeys along Route 219 and I-68 to the West Virginia mountain ranges for Thursday morning commuting.

This is because a large area of ​​low pressure flows over the Ohio Valley and Mountain State.

The showers set off in the north of West Virginia and ensure a damp evening in the entire region.

Rainfalls are expected overnight in north-central West Virginia, while the temperatures freeze with the higher altitudes. This will cause ice and sleet for the mountains along with dangerous trips.

In the mountains, where the ice can weigh down trees, branches and power lines, glaze up to half an inch of ice is possible. This can also lead to power outages.

Slippery and wet roads with drier conditions are possible until Thursday morning as the showers brighten up.

The showers seem to start raining late in the day, which can lead to flooding in already saturated areas in northern West Virginia.

Until the rain mixes with ice, sleet and snow, there can be up to another centimeter of rain all over north-central West Virginia.

This will take place early on Friday morning.

A mixture of rain, sleet and ice will result in a chaotic commute on Friday morning with possibly slick roads along and west of I-79.

During the day, colder air flows into the region, leaving us with rainy and snowy areas with wet snow.

The heaviest snow is expected on Friday afternoon and into the evening.

This will last until early Saturday morning, with another round of snow showers late Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Ice accumulation is possible with this system, with most areas seeing nothing. Most places along the Ohio River and in the mountains will have a glaze accumulated on 0.25 inch ice.

Slightly sloppy and wet snowfalls can accumulate in addition to the ice from late Friday to early Saturday. Areas along and west of I-79 to the Ohio border will likely see 1 to 2 inches of snow, sleet and ice.

East of I-79 into the foothills and mountains you will probably see 2-4 “wet snow. Higher amounts are possible on site if the snow sticks late Friday to Saturday.