More meat alternatives and CBD products: The biggest food trends for 2020 – National

It is a new year, the perfect time to refresh your taste buds.

Food trends are recycled and revised year after year, and experts say this will be the case again this year.

From the success of brands like Beyond Meat to delivery services that change the type of meals we eat, 2020 will also be a year of change.

Registered dietitians share their forecasts for the top food trend for 2020 below.

Food for the brain

"We all know that food affects our physical health, but research into our eating habits and mental health is a promising area," said Anar Allidina of Anar Allidina Nutrition.

She says research already shows a strong connection between our gut health and our brain.

"Foods to relieve anxiety, depression, mood swings, improve memory, and reduce chronic Alzheimer's and dementia are expected to be a focus in 2020."

And besides food, she says, certain nutrients that support our brain, such as omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, vitamin D, B vitamins, and food sources that contain these nutrients for brain health, are becoming more mainstream.

Watch out for more CBD

Registered dietitian Desiree Nielsen says that with the second wave of cannabis legalization in Canada, we may see more CBD-based products.

"I am excited to see how the range of functional CBD products expands," said Nielsen. "In the United States, the market has exploded, and hemp-based CBD is pervasive, from tinctures to ice drinks."

Allidina also anticipates an increase in mental health related CBD products.

"I think there will be an increase in CBD foods that will help people deal with anxiety," she said. "There are some food companies that have CBD-enriched foods and drinks but are ready to see more of them in 2020."

Plant foods are still popular

2019 was undoubtedly the year of plant-based foods, experts say.

"We will continue to see growth in meat alternatives in both retail and food in 2020," said registered nutritionist and host of Morrocco Real Food Adventure Shahzadi Devje. "We could see a meat alternative track with new enthusiasm for" real "vegetables, fruits and legumes.

"I would love it if consumers like healthy seasonal products and cook with their families and communities."

Nielsen agrees.

"We will see normalization of vegetable proteins on menus and in the grocery store," she told Global News.

"As a dietician, I hope that over time we will see renewed interest in whole foods like chickpeas, tofu, and lentils. I am starting to see tofu on the vegetable menu items of some of the largest chain restaurants. "

Sustainability, traceability and transparency

According to Nielsen, sustainability, traceability and transparency will penetrate deeper into our food awareness.

"As we've seen in the fast fashion industry, we can be incredibly separated from what we consume, as well as from food," she said.

Imported foods such as cashews, bananas, palm oil, coconut products or even avocados have been highlighted as foods that may "cause higher social or environmental costs".

"I think consumers will start asking food manufacturers about more sustainable and conscious products."

Grocery shopping smarter

Food costs in Canada are reported to be higher in 2020, and Nielsen says this will force consumers to spend differently in stores and on the web.

One of the biggest price changes, she adds, will be the price of vegetables.

"I think price awareness influences buying decisions, which means that Canadians are looking for ways to save, maybe eat less and pay attention to supermarket sales."

Fusion cook at home

Devje says Canadians will continue to be more adventurous in the kitchen.

"I think consumers, especially the younger generation, want to develop their palate with new, exciting and diverse flavors," she said.

"I'm always looking for a unique dining experience that I can share with my family and friends, and I'm looking forward to seeing more of it in 2020."

Fermented grains

Due to the exercise without carbohydrates, people are likely to shy away from bread and cereal products, said registered dietitian Jessica Tong.

"However, we see that grains that are slowly fermented are more digestible and less likely to cause bloating," she said. “The taste is subtly spicy, less sour than sourdough. Local bakeries use fermented grain to bring the bread back into fashion. "

Pop-up Restos

Tong also sees more pop-up restaurants.

"Pop-up restaurants put together by chefs and food experts to showcase seasonal ingredients and local specialties," she said. "Dinner with a View comes to Vancouver, where not only is food on offer, but also a terrarium that reflects the earth from which our food comes."

For 2020, Tong predicts that more people will focus on planet-to-plate than what is tasty and practical.

