More homes reported being burned in forest fires in Southeast Australia

Reportedly, several rural homes were destroyed at night in southeastern Australia, but the wildfire threat had declined on Sunday against the state of New South Wales and around the national capital, Canberra, officials said.

The New South Wales nationwide fire brigade said in a statement on Sunday that it had yet to confirm media reports about houses that were lost near the village of Bumbalong, 92 kilometers south of Canberra.

The most dangerous fire threatened the south of Canberra and the nearby village of Tharwa. The fire had burned 55,000 hectares of forest and farmland on Sunday, with a length of 148 kilometers (92 miles), said the Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency.

Residents close to the fire front were warned to remain vigilant on Sunday.

“The fire is still active this morning. There are still days and possibly weeks of fire fighting awaiting us, “said Andrew Barr, head of the Australian Capital Territory.

He said that a state of emergency for Canberra and its surroundings would last at least until Monday. It is the first such emergency statement in the Australian Capital Territory since 2003, when forest fires killed four people and destroyed nearly 500 homes in one day.

There were no fires on Sunday – the most dangerous on three levels – in the Australian Capital Territory or around New South Wales on Sunday.

Fires in South Australia have claimed at least 33 lives since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and destroyed more than 10.6 million hectares (26.2 million hectares).

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press