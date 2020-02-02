More Europeans are fleeing the Chinese virus while the plane is flying to France

A second plane chartered by France with 300 evacuees from China flew to France on Sunday when more foreigners fled China’s rapidly developing virus.

The A380 is expected to land on the military base of Istres in the southern French region of Bouches-du-Rhone. A first plane landed near Marseille on Friday.

Officials said that none of the passengers on this plane from the central Chinese city of Wuhan had symptoms of corona virus when they left China. They include French, Belgians, Dutch, Danes, Czechs, Slovaks and some citizens of African countries.

Authorities said the aircraft would drop most of the passengers at Istres before departing from Belgium with a few dozen people from Northern Europe. Authorities have not said whether travelers arriving in Istres will be quarantined.

Of the 180 French people who flew back from Wuhan on Friday, one showed signs of infection with the virus and was sent to a hospital in Marseille for testing, said French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn.

The other passengers were quarantined for 14 days in a large, isolated Mediterranean resort not far from Marseille near Carry-le-Rouet.

Europe has so far infected 23 people with the virus that emerged from Wuhan: Germany with eight, all connected to the same car parts factory; France with six; Russia, Italy and the UK with two each and Finland, Sweden and Spain each with one.

The death toll from the virus in China climbed to 304 on Sunday and the number of infections rose to 14,380. In addition, the Philippines reported the first virus death outside of China on Sunday.

On Saturday evening a Turkish military transport aircraft with 42 people from Wutan arrived in Ankara. The 32 Turkish, six Azerbaijani, three Georgian citizens and one Albanian stay in hospital for 14 days, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Twenty Turkish personnel who participated in the evacuation will also be kept in quarantine.

The corresponding press