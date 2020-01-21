More daring every day: Karol G went to the square but not in a bikini!

Karol G surprised everyone in a spa by not wearing a bikini. Why did she go to the beach that way?

Karol G decided to go through the beach, but not exactly to enter the water.

She surprised tourists and neighbors by appearing with a diver and the bottom of lace, typical of a set. OMG!

The singer Karol G appeared in the spa, and also with large and divine sunglasses.

She even wore a crown on her head! Fans would say, “because it rules always and everywhere.”

Karol G then played in one of her amazing photo shoots, where her silhouette was in sight of all her fans.

