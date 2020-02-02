More Canadians request flight from Wuhan if corona virus kills outside of China paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

However, the department told people not to go to the airport unannounced because they were not allowed to board the plane. Instead, they were told to contact the Emergency Watch and Response Center in Ottawa to make appointments.

“Canada is charting a plane to take Canadians from Wuhan, China back to Canada. We have 325 requests for departure assistance from Hubei Province and we will contact to provide updates and confirm their needs to support our logistics planning, ”the department said in a statement.

“Spaces are limited and not guaranteed, and are likely to be confirmed with very little notification.”

Canada is consulting with the United States and Great Britain “to ensure cooperation and sharing of best practices in this operation,” the statement said.

The death toll in China from the virus, declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, has reached 304, and the number of infected people worldwide has surpassed 14,550.

Canada has four known cases – three in Ontario and one in British Columbia.

On Sunday a second French chartered aircraft with 300 evacuees from China landed on the military base of Istres in the southern French region of Bouches-du-Rhone. That followed the first French aircraft that landed on Friday.

The federal government has not said whether Canadians who eventually arrive from China will be quarantined.

Nearly 200 Americans have already been evacuated from Wuhan and US health officials have ordered that they be placed in quarantine for two weeks. It was the first time a federal quarantine was ordered in that country since the 1960s, when one was established about concerns about possible smallpox spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

South Korea also quarantined its evacuees, which arrived in Seoul on Friday. They underwent fever screening before boarding buses to quarantine facilities located in the central cities of Asan and Jincheon. Residents there have protested plans to place evacuated people in their neighborhoods and throw eggs and other items at government officials.

The Australian government was forced to defend its plan, sending evacuees to Christmas Island, which was used to banish asylum seekers and convicted criminals. Critics warned that some Australians would rather stay in China than go there.

Despite the widespread fear of the virus, health officials in Canada have said that the chances of catching it in this country are exceptionally low. They said that people should take normal precautions for the cold and flu season, such as often washing hands and covering coughs and sneezing.

Last week, Health Minister Patty Hajdu was pressured by journalists on Parliament Hill about whether Canadians returning from China would be quarantined. She answered:

“We will always work to ensure the health of Canadians, whether they are abroad or here,” she said Wednesday.

“So yes, we are looking at a scenario in which we have taken all measures to protect Canadians against exposure to the virus. That said, that’s about as far as I can go. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

– with files from the Associated Press

The Canadian press