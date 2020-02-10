More Canadians are flying back from Wuhan, China

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The second aircraft sent to take Canadians home from Wuhan, China should reach Tuesday Tuesday.

The flight stops in Vancouver to refuel and finds its way to the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, where the 185 passengers are quarantined for 14 days in the light of the novel Coronavirus.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s most important public health officer, said in a statement that none of the 213 evacuees from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the outbreak – quarantined at CFB Trenton have shown symptoms of the virus.

Part of the medical staff on the first flight has already been released from quarantine. Each staff member was assessed by Tam and she concluded that they are not at risk for exposure to the virus.

The risk of spreading the virus remains low.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the government is monitoring the well-being of Canadians quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

An eighth Canadian was taken from the ship to a local hospital after a positive test for the virus.

The company says in a release that was released early Monday morning that the positive test results were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health and that it is following the ministry’s deportation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases.

The latter case increases the number of Canadians aboard the Diamond Princess who have caught the new virus to eight.

The other seven were previously taken to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring.