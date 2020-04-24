More ACC transfers: UNC and Georgia Tech

We didn’t see this coming: the UNC Firefighter, Jeremiah Francis, decided to leave the Tar Hel program.

He didn’t play much this year, partly because he stood behind Cole Anthony, who took most of the guard minutes when he was healthy, and partly because he had two knee injuries in high school that really brought him back.

The following year, UNC was burdened with three or four men who could be ahead of it.

He will probably sit down next season wherever he goes, which will give him time to get back on top of the flight. He only has some difficult breaks along the way. Fortunately, he will show what he can do at the next stop.

UNC coach Roy Williams was kind enough to leave, saying: “Jeremiah is a wonderful young man. Our players and coaches enjoyed being part of our program. I really admired the work he put in to get me back on the field after two whole seasons of injury in high school. We wish him all the best wherever he chooses to continue his career. “

And in Torgjia Tehnika, there is a burst of transfer activity in both ways as Evan Cole heads to the Utah Valley. Furthermore Christian Scholand! After saying that he was considering switching to the beginning of this year and changing his mind, he changed it again: he has been expelled from UTEP.

Two more are coming in as well as the Yellow Jackets to become official for 6-foot-11 Rodney Howard and 6-3 Kyle Sturdivant.

Howard comes from the vicinity of Athens, which should make the annual game “Georgia-Georgia Tech” really interesting, while Sturdivant follows Jordan Jordan Usher from the South Cal.