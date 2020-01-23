Morbius actor Tyrese Gibson teases film set in MCU

Morbius actor Tyrese Gibson recently upset in an Instagram post on the film’s first trailer that the film is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tyrese wrote on Instagram: “M O R B I U S • T R A I L E R • 1 H O U AWAY !!!! Evil is among us !!!! “

However, it was the hashtags with which he teased the film’s inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He used #DarkClouds #MARVEL #MCU #SONY and #Crossover.

Tyrese teased him not only on Instagram, but Charlamagne, whom God revealed in his Comic Kings podcast in October that Tyrese had told him the film was going to be played in the MCU.

Charlamagne, as God explains: “Tyrese actually told me. I spoke to him a few weeks ago. He actually told me that they did Morbius, but they all got deals to do three other films. “

He added, “He told me that everything would be in the MCU.”

When Charlemagne pressed the authenticity of the shovel, he replied: “I don’t think he would have a reason to lie.”

He added, “Yes, but he said they make the Morbius film and they go to the MCU.”

A not too familiar character for an unfamiliar anti-hero

Gibson will play agent Simon Stroud, ex-CIA and mercenary. Stroud often chases Michael Morbius in the comics. He also followed the human wolf who turned J. Jonah Jameson’s son into a human wolf hybrid.

In his childhood at the CIA, he partnered with Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff and Spider-Man. Despite his encounter with the fantastic and the superhuman, he is in any case a normal person.

The trailer shows Gibson as Stroud with a device on his right arm. It is not clear what function it serves. And the character’s comic story doesn’t reveal what that could be.

The possibility or not of a crossover

Sony currently has all rights to Spider-Man and characters within this comic franchise. These include Venom, Carnage, Morbius and the bad guys. The MCU has limited access to Spider-Man only through contracts that need to be renegotiated from time to time.

And this contract was recently negotiated with the boss of Marvel Studios and commented on it saying:

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey continues in the MCU, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are excited to continue working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero, whose story is of all ages and audiences appeals to people all over the world. He happens to be the only superpower hero to cross cinematic universes. As Sony develops his own Spidey verses, you never know what surprises the future may bring. “

What do you think of Tyrese Gibson’s statement that Morbius is part of the MCU and Charlemagne’s information that God indicates that the film is part of the MCU? Would you like the new Sony Spider-Verse films to be part of the MCU?