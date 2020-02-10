Morale is in trouble in some army bases. Here’s what the service wants to do about it

Editor’s Note: This article by Gina Harkins originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

The general, who is responsible for installing the army, came up with a plan that goes beyond addressing the service’s housing shortage and dramatically improving the quality of life in some of its most undesirable locations.

“I work with two great pilots. First, I call it the big three that improve the quality of life at Fort Wainwright in Alaska, Fort Irwin in California and Fort Polk in Louisiana.” General Gustave “Gus” Perna, commander of the Army Materiel Command, told reporters Tuesday at a Defense Writers Group breakfast.

Wainwright is a strategic base on the Alaska border. The other two are equally Spartan and are home to two Army combat training centers: the National Training Center in Irwin and the Joint Readiness Training Center in Polk.

“We send our best leaders at all levels to train our [brigade combat teams] and then they are in these facilities in the desert and in places where they don’t have much quality of life,” said Perna.

The second pilot will be conducted at Fort Bliss, Texas, where the Army Sergeant Major Academy is located. Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where the majors go to Command and General Staff College; and Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, where the colonels attend Army War College, Perna said, explaining that about 1,000 leaders turn through these places each year.

“We cut orders by 120 to 180 days. … We tell them that until today you cannot contact us so we can synchronize and integrate your household items. We can ensure that your houses are available when they arrive. ” can make sure their homes are clean and no work orders are required, “he said.

“The day they show up, they sign for a house … household items appear right behind them. … Sergeants Major and Colonels, who will lead our army inside out, can settle here and their family time enjoy and be brought up without worrying about the house and work instructions and blah blah blah, “said Perna.

In the past, the army used the excuse “It’s 1,000 people, it’s too heavy,” he said.

“Bullcrap, we can find out,” said Perna. “If we can, why can’t we do it for our entire army?”

The pilots are part of a larger vision for the modernization of the army communities, which builds on the work that the service has done to solve the housing shortage. Over the past year, those responsible have been slowly working to improve living conditions in thousands of privately owned family homes in facilities across the country that are experiencing problems such as paint peeling and faulty wiring, as well as mold, rodent and insect infestation.

These unhealthy living conditions were uncovered in a Reuters investigation at the end of 2018.

“We haven’t arrested the situation that started this, but we’re gaining ground every day,” said Perna.

Of the 87,000 army post homes, 35,000 are brand new and around 27,000 have been modernized. There are about 25,000 who still need work.

“Now we are in the next phase, which I call, as we are still maintaining our … execution on each house,” he said.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff James McConville have stressed that they want to significantly improve the communities in which soldiers and their families live, and not just postal accommodations, Perna added.

“The secretary and the boss have visions to really bring our installations into the modern age – how do we integrate into the local communities because 70% of our troops live from the post office.”

McCarthy recently visited Fort Wainwright, which is part of Perna’s community pilot, and announced that the Army is working to significantly improve the quality of life for Arctic soldiers.

But Perna wants to improve more than just barracks. Casing; and morality, welfare and leisure facilities at Wainwright.

“Why can’t we have a water park in Wainwright?” he said. “Why can’t it be an indoor water park? It can be done … So why not work with the State of Alaska … and bring that ability to our soldiers?”

Transforming any installation will be a challenge, said Perna. He added that it will likely go in five-year increments.

“Whoever takes my place can pick it up and say, ‘Oh yes, we should be here in five years. Ok, I know where to go.’ So it doesn’t die with Perna, McConville or McCarthy, “he said. “At the end of the day … our vision is that every installation is the first choice for soldiers and families. When they get their orders, they say, ‘Yes, I want to go to Fort Polk. I want to go to Fort Irwin. I want to go to Wainwright. I only heard great things about this installation. “

