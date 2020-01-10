'Morado': J Balvin Drops Ultra Luxe new video

Loading...

After his Black Eyed Peas hit “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” was crowned number one Latin song in late 2019, J Balvin aims to continue his winning streak. This Thursday, he released a brand new song, “Morado”, his first single from 2020.

“Morado”, which means “purple” in Spanish, is the second chapter in Balvin’s unique “Colores” series. The song follows “Blanco”, his single released last fall. Produced by his right hand Sky Rompiendo, “Morado” is a work of Gothic reggaeton, linked by a creeping synth and a more frightening premise. “I ordered a glass and she is the bottle / abuse it every time I am with her”, he sings: but he is not really drunk in love. “Be careful, otherwise you will crash,” he continues, “If there is a problem, it is his fault.”

In the video produced by Collin Tilley, a crowned Balvin rises above a frightening country manor, where he is surrounded by a harem of sexy women. Both draped and ultimately drenched in purple, the Colombian superstar and her team of models evoke the ultra-luxurious aesthetic of classic Biggie videos.

Balvin is currently working on a full solo follow-up to Oasis, his 2019 album with Bad Bunny. Oasis is nominated for the best Latin, urban or alternative rock album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.