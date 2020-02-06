Mophie presents Powerstation chargers with USB-C, Lightning and more, which are available in the Apple Store

Mophie has announced three new portable power station chargers that are now available in the Apple Store and on the Apple website. These new chargers are designed for Apple users and include USB-C, USB-A and Lightning connectors.

All three Mophie chargers available in the Apple Store have 18W quick charge via USB-C, so you get up to 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes. This is particularly noteworthy because Apple includes a USB-C to Lightning cable for the iPhone 11 Pro.

Thanks to the integrated Lightning connector, the power stations can also be charged using a Lightning cable. A second USB device can also be charged at the same time via the USB-A port.

The power station costs $ 59.95 and includes a 6,000 mAh battery. This way, you have up to 32 hours of extra battery life for the iPhone. The Powerstation Plus and Powerstation Plus XR are priced at $ 79.95 and $ 99.95, respectively. The former supplies 6,000 mAh, the latter 8,000 mAh.

The difference between the Plus chargers and the standard power station is that an integrated Lightning cable is installed on the side for 18 W charging processes. The Powerstation Plus XL also includes a built-in 5W Qi charger to charge your iPhone or AirPod on the go.

In addition to in-store availability, the new Mophie Powerstation batteries are also available on the Apple website.

Mophie’s parent company, Zagg, is also expected to develop an AirPower-like wireless charging mat that is slated to launch sometime this year. The company teased this announcement at CES, but details are not yet known.

