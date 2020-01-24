Moose stuck on active train tracks rescued, moved

It took a team of experts and a specialized crane truck to rescue a moose that got stuck on an active rail bridge in Vermont on Wednesday. Officials from Vermont Fish and Wildlife said they received a report for the first time that morning that the animal had caught its leg in a hole on the bridge near Highway 103. Wildlife biologists, Springfield Fire Department and Vermont Rail System team put the moose to sleep, pick it up with a sling attached to a crane truck and transport it to a safe place away from track . “It is rare that this type of intervention makes sense because of the risk posed to the animal and to the interveners,” said wildlife officials in a message. “It is great to see that in this case it ended well for the people involved and for this very lucky moose.” Officials said the moose handled the transportation well, getting back on its feet and returning to a forest away from the railroad tracks.

