Moore: Kelsi Dahlia wants to get back into the water – Sports – The Intellectual

The Rancocas Valley graduate, who won an Olympic gold medal and played on 3 world-class relay teams, is looking forward to swimming again in preparation for the delayed Olympic Trials and Olympics

Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia’s shoulders have not felt this good for years.

While that would almost always be good news, the reason why Dahlia’s shoulders are better is that she did not swim for more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, so there is no risk of losing too much use it.

Dahlia is an Olympic gold medalist and was part of three world record relay teams, including swimming the butterfly leg on the relaunch of the US 4×100-meter medley that set the world record (3: 50.40) in 2019 .

These days, instead of preparing for the Olympic Trials originally scheduled for June, she had a heater installed on her temporary 9-foot by 12-foot iPool on Wednesday that will allow her to swim in the backyard attached to a stretch cord .

She is dryland training for Dahlia, who rented gym equipment and an assault bike from a local CrossFit gym, and worked out in the garage of the Louisville house she shares with her husband Thomas Dahlia, also a former Louisville swimmer . .

“It’s hard for me to train on my own,” said Dahlia, a Rancocas Valley graduate in 2012. “I’m doing everything I can from home.”

Although she has nearly 14 months until the rescheduled Olympic Trials in Omaha, Dahlia wants to be in the pool. And she understands that some other world-class competitors have managed to continue swimming.

“It takes you two days to get back into shape every day you retire,” Dahlia said.

Dahlia is very disappointed that she swam very well. She won the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.33 on March 6 during a Tyr Pro Swimming Series meeting in Des Moines.

“It was one of my favorite times of the season,” Dahlia said. “I felt really good where I was in the sport. A few days later, everything stopped.”

Dahlia has been swimming for Cardinal Aquatics and the Louisville team, including head coach Arthur Albiero, since arriving on campus eight years ago.

After setting a high school career at Rancocas Valley, Dahlia became the first American Olympic swimmer out of Louisville in 2016. She won back-to-back NCAA championships in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly, establishing NCAA, American, and US. Opening records with a time of 49.43 in the 100 fly. She became the first woman to break 50 seconds in the race and broke Natalie Coughlin, aged 13, in the process.

The Honda Award as the nation’s top collegiate swimmer in 2015-16 was a fitting end to Dahlia’s four years at Louisville.

“She has definitely raised not only our program but U of L athletics in general,” Albiero told the Louisville Courier-Journal. “There is no more ambassador.”

Dahlia was pleasantly surprised when she departed her ex-minister Dana Vollmer to take the 100 flight at the 2016 Olympic Trials in Omaha and win a berth at the Olympics.

“In some ways, I went into it as an undergraduate,” she said. “I was confident enough that I would finish (in the top two), but I didn’t expect to win. It was the best swim I’ve ever had.”

At the Olympics, she finished in ninth place in the 100 butterfly semifinals, with the top eight advancing to the finals. She is essentially using the Olympic gold medal she won in Rio de Janeiro as a motivating factor for the Tokyo Olympics because Dahlia swam the butterfly leg in the U.S. qualifying heat before Vollmer, who won a lone gold medal place, in the finals.

“It didn’t happen as I expected,” she said. “I wasn’t on the podium. It kept me hungry to work hard and train for another opportunity to represent the USA.”

At the 2019 World Championships, Dahlia’s butterfly split of 56.16 in the third leg allowed the United States to keep its hand in the 4×100 medley relay on the way to setting a world record that still stands. She was joined on the quartet by Regan Smith, Lilly King and Simone Manuel.

“I tried to say to myself ‘Don’t mess with this. Finish well,'” she said with a laugh. “I swam the best I ever had. I was so relieved. The best feeling I had was to finish that meeting, having done my part for the relay team. It was a special swim. “

Dahlia holds the American records in the 50 butterfly (25.48, which she has done for each of the last three years) and established a short course – a 25-meter pool – American records in the 50 flights (24.93), 100 flights (54.84) ​​and 200 flights (2: 01.73) in 2018.

25-year-old Dahlia is paying close attention to the Olympic Trials, which were transferred to June 13-20, 2021, and to the subsequent Olympics (July 23-August 8, 2021). She’s not thinking beyond that point.

“If I still enjoy it, I’ll continue it,” Dahlia said. “I’m also excited for everything else in life, like having a family.”

