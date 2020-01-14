Moons of Madness console port has been delayed

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkhrCJF8Y4s (/ embed)

Moons of Madness from the Rock Pocket Games development team is already available, but only on the PC platform. If you’re waiting to get the game on the console, you’ll have to wait for a port that should come very close to the start date for PC players on October 22, 2019. Originally scheduled for January this year, it looks like the game is being pushed back, which means we’ll be waiting a while to dive into this narrative-style horror game.

Announced on Moons of Madness’s official Twitter account, Rock Pocket Games announced to the world that Moons of Madness will be released for console platforms on March 24, 2020. According to the official tweet, this delay appears to be a means of further optimizing the video game for consoles. While some players are still waiting a few months, it should be nice to know that the development studio is doing everything possible to ensure that the gameplay is free of bugs or glitches that you could get out of the experience.

With a heavy heart we have to announce that the console version of Moons of Madness has been postponed to March 24, 2020.

This gives us more time to optimize the game for consoles. We understand and apologize for the frustration this can cause.

– Moons of Madness on PC now! (@Moonsofmadness) January 14, 2020

For those of you who are not familiar with Moons of Madness, the game is based on a new intelligent signal discovered by the red planet. If officials believe that the news of intelligent life outside the earth will cause panic, the information will be kept secret. A new step is to bring a team of experts together to study this message and learn its true meaning.

The players will take on the role of a mechanic who builds a base for the expert crew at an early stage. Without knowing what the base is for, our protagonist wakes up one day and realizes that the rest of the team is missing. With the help of nowhere near the location, players have to find out what is going on alone.

This was surely a day for delays. We received news earlier this morning that Marvel’s Avengers and Final Fantasy VII remakes are delayed. At least we know that Moons of Madness will be released on Xbox and PlayStation 4 on March 24, 2020, while PC gamers can now enjoy the game.

