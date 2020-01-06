Moon renews the invitation for Kim to visit South Korea paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“The South and the North need to work together to create the conditions for President Kim Jong Un’s visit to South Korea as soon as possible,” Moon said during a nationwide speech on television.

“I am willing to meet again and again and to have a continuous dialogue. We will continue to invest in the resumption of the Kaesong industrial park and travel to Diamond Mountain, “he said.

South Korean journeys to the Diamond Mountain resort in North were an important symbol of rapprochement between rivals before they were suspended in 2008 after a North Korean security guard had killed a South Korean tourist.

The previous Seoul conservative government closed a jointly run factory park in the North Korean border town of Kaesong in 2016 after a North Korean nuclear test.

Moon’s remarks came days after Kim seemed to be ignoring inter-Korean issues at an important conference of ruling parties, where he stated to reinforce his nuclear deterrence in the presence of “gangstery” American sanctions and pressure. The report from the North Korean state media on the meeting contained no mention of South Korea.

The official Korean Central News Agency of Pyongyang said Tuesday that Kim recently visited a fertilizer factory and reiterated his call to his people to remain resilient in a fight for economic “self-reliance” in light of sanctions, and said the “fiercer headwind raised by the enemy forces become, the brighter our red flag will flutter into high spirits. “

North Korea also exerted military tensions last year and conducted 13 rounds of ballistic tests that potentially expanded its capabilities to hit targets in South Korea and Japan, including US military bases there.

The North also demanded in October that the South clean up its hotels and other properties at the Diamond Mountain resort of the North, which was frustrating that the South would not face international sanctions and resume South Korean tours of the site.

The rapid erosion in inter-Korean relations was a big disappointment for Moon, a son of North Korean war refugees whom Kim met three times in 2018 while expressing ambitions to restart inter-Korean economic involvement.

At their third summit in Pyongyang in September 2018, Kim and Moon had vowed to restart South Korean journeys to Diamond Mountain and to normalize activities at Kaesong Factory Park where possible and to express optimism that sanctions could be ended to prevent such to make projects possible. Kim also promised during the Moon meeting that he would visit Seoul “in a short time”.

But without a breakthrough in the nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, the economic projects remain suspended. No North Korean leader has visited the capital of South Korea since the Korean War 1950-53 ended in a truce.

Kim Tong-Hyung, The Associated Press