Chaim Bloom: Mookie Betts, David Price Trade ‘important step forward’ in talent base of Red Sox

Updated: 7:57 PM EST February 10, 2020

Chain Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox, said the trade in Mookie Betts and David Price maintains a talent base that will enable the team to “win as much as possible in the coming years.” “That goal was central as we considered this trade. We have a talented ranking in the Major League and we expect to fully compete for the post-season in 2020,” Bloom said in a press release. “By adding Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to the organization, we are better able to maintain that competitiveness in the coming years. We are delighted to welcome all three to the Red Sox family.”

Chain Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox, said the Mookie Betts and David Price business maintains a talent base that “allows the team to win as many years as possible.”

“That goal was central to us when we considered this trade. We have a talented Major League selection and we expect to fully compete for the post-season in 2020,” Bloom said in a press release. “By adding Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to the organization, we are better able to maintain that competitiveness in the coming years. We are delighted to welcome all three to the Red Sox family.”

.