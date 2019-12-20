Moody's reduced Boeing debt ratings as 737 MAX problems worsen

Loading...

Moody's lowered its Boeing debt rating on Wednesday and said it saw a long-term risk to the company's reputation in the wake of the aircraft manufacturer's plan to halt production of its best-selling 737 MAX airliner.

Further downgrading could occur if the grounding continued in the second half of 2020, particularly if aviation authorities identify another component of the MAX flight management system that requires an update said Moody & # 39; s.

The bad news for Boeing will not stop. Now he faces potentially higher borrowing costs as his debt rating has been reduced.

However, the rating agency retained its premium credit rating on Boeing's debt, given the company's liquidity, financial flexibility and market dominance.

Boeing announced on Monday that it would suspend production of its 737 MAX aircraft in January, its largest assembly line having stopped in more than 20 years, as the fallout from two fatal accidents in the plane now on the ground hang around in 2020.