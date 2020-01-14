WICHITA, Kan. – Moody’s Investors Service has announced that it is the debt rating for Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. lowers to junk bond status after the main hull supplier for Boeings 737 Max announced massive layoffs last week.

Monday’s downgrade comes after Spirit announced on Friday that it was firing 2,800 employees in Wichita and planned a smaller staff reduction later this month in its factories in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma.

“The downgrade reflects our expectation that Spirits’ liquidity profile will quickly and materially erode in the absence of mitigating developments that are largely beyond the company’s control,” said Eoin Roche, Moody’s chief analyst for Spirit.

Spirit produced around 70% of the 737 Max, including the hull and other important components. Contracts with Boeing for the Max represent more than half of Spirit’s annual income. Spirit stopped the production of hull and other parts for the Max on January 1, after Boeing Spirit had ordered the shipments to be suspended.

Moody’s said that recent events caused the company’s profit and cash flow generating capabilities to be significantly weakened against historical trends and previous expectations, and would likely continue to exist as such for at least the next two years. It said the redundancies point to continuing risk and operational disruption of what is now expected to be a much slower resumption of production.

The layoffs were announced the day after documents were made public that Boeing employees had doubts about the safety of the 737 Max, apparently trying to hide the problems from federal supervisors, and those responsible for designing and supervising ridiculed the jetliner. The Max was grounded in March after two fatal crashes.

Spirit AeroSystems is the largest employer in Wichita, booking itself as the “Air Capital of the World” due to a strong concentration of aerospace manufacturers. More than 40 space companies, most in and around Wichita, offer parts and services for the production of the 737 Max.

The labor minister, Delia Garcia, of Kansas, released Tuesday the state’s “Aviation Worker Response” web page with tools for employees affected by the production interruption. Garcia will be in Wichita on Thursday to listen to concerns and coordinate state reaction efforts from the city’s Workforce Alliance Center.

“My team will continue to work to connect affected employees and companies with the resources they need in this critical time,” said Government Secretary Laura Kelly in a press release. “This information is an important first step since Secretary Garcia coordinates our extensive response efforts.”

Roxana Hegeman, The Associated Press