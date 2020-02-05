Moody’s equipment leaves the landscape of agricultural machines paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

He said he was happy that the companies involved were family businesses.

“Moody’s equipment was looking for a partner who would continue the family tradition of good customer service and we thought so,” he said farmnewsNOW. “We look forward to a long relationship.”

Moody said his father, Burke, was one of the founders of the company. He confirmed that the name will disappear from its locations, ending a long history of the family in the agricultural sector.

“Moody’s equipment was established in Purdue in 1966 by Darrel, Pat and Burke Moody. Over the years, it grew from Purdue to Saskatoon, Unity and Lloydminster,” he said. “There has been some expansion and contraction and we ventured into Alberta for a while and now we have made the decision to integrate with Robertson.”

Robertson Implements is a fifth-generation New Holland dealer company. It stated that all existing shortline dealer contracts remain in force, including Bourgault, MacDon and SeedMaster. It is also planning to become a certified Cub Cadet dealer at all eleven locations.

Robertson President and CEO Doug Robertson said the company will now have eleven agricultural sites in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

“We are committed to offering our customers the same level of service and professionalism that they expect from both the Robertson Implements and the Moody’s Equipment brands,” said Robertson in a press release. “Both organizations are based on family values ​​and have extensive knowledge and history in the agricultural sector. The company’s agreements must ensure a very smooth transition. “

Moody said that farmers will not see any changes.

“It will just continue. The only thing that is really going to change is the name. “Moody said.

